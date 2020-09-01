U.S. Homeowners Regret Taking Out New Mortgages in 2020

LendEDU is out with a new report that shows way too many new U.S. homeowners regretting taking out a new mortgage during the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the homeowners cited cite a job layoff as the reason for wanting a "do-over" on their mortgage.

The report cites data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, which shows mortgage refinances are up 84% year-over-year, while mortgage applications have increased 22% compared to last year.

LendEDU took a closer look at this unexpected trend by surveying 1,000 adult American homeowners that currently have an outstanding mortgage through a private lender.

"Among many interesting trends, we found that new homeowners are regretting their decision to buy a house during the pandemic, while 26% have refinanced their mortgage during the pandemic, and 54% have seen incorrect negative credit marks for something like a missed payment despite agreeing to temporary forbearance," the report states.

Let's take a look at some key takeaways from the study:

Among Americans who became homeowners during the pandemic, 54% wanted to take advantage of the currently low mortgage rates, while 15% wanted to move out of a location hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, like New York City.

Among new homeowners, 55% now regret becoming a homeowner during the pandemic, with 30% citing subsequent financial struggles.

54% of all homeowners (took out a mortgage either before or during the pandemic) who have agreed to something like pandemic forbearance or a reduced monthly minimum payment have seen incorrect negative marks on their credit report.

26% of all homeowners have refinanced their mortgage during the pandemic, with 90% receiving a lower interest rate than before.

17% of all homeowners have struggled to pay their mortgage due to getting laid off, while 20% have struggled due to general financial difficulties during the pandemic recession.

Only 58% of all homeowners indicated they have not struggled to make mortgage payments during the pandemic.

16% of all homeowners have agreed to pandemic forbearance with their mortgage lender, while 11% have agreed to a reduced monthly minimum payment. Those percentages are 18% and 25% for only new homeowners.

The irony is likely too much to bear for new mortgage buyers.

Consider the imbalance as new mortgage consumers feel like they "jumped the gun" on a mortgage due to historically low interest rates - only to end up struggling to make mortgage payments each month due to a toxic economy.

This from the study:

A combined 54% of new homeowners regret their decision to buy a house with a mortgage during the pandemic, with 30% attributing financial reasons as the source of their regret.

Between layoffs, reduced hours, and shuddered businesses, it’s become tougher for Americans to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic. The financial challenge only becomes more difficult when a monthly mortgage payment, which averages around $1,030 nationwide, is suddenly added to the equation.

As it turns out, record low-interest rates mixed with a downward-sliding economy has new homeowners giving second thoughts about signing on the dotted line for a new mortgage.

Timing, as history says, really is everything.