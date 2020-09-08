Ages for Stages: These Birthdays Should be Markers for Your Retirement Planning Schedule

Whether it's age 21, when you're eligible for a 401k plan, or all the way up to age 62, when you're first eligible for Social Security, there are five retirement planning "birthdays" worth marking down - and incorporating into your retirement planning campaign.

Taking heed to these retirement planning “birthdays” isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity. You don’t want to wind having the cut back on basic necessities down the road to play catch up” on retirement.

That’s exactly what’s happening to millions of U.S. retirement savers, according to a recent study by the Washington, D.C.-based Employment Benefit Research Institute (EBRI).

EBRI says that more than 20% of Americans 50-years-old and over say they are cutting back on health care costs to save more money for retirement. Whether it’s reducing pricy drug dosages or skipping physician appointments, many U.S. consumers are playing a serious game of “Russian Roulette” with their health during COVID-19, but don’t feel like they have a choice if they’re to save enough cash for retirement.

“We know that consumption tends to fall with age, but it’s difficult to measure whether falling consumption is voluntary,” explains Sudipto Banerjee of EBRI, author of the study. “However, we found evidence that a significant segment of the older population may be making spending adjustments to their health care in order to save money.”

It may be too late for some of those consumers nearing retirement, but for people with more time until retirement, just noting five key birthdays on their way to retirement, and acting on the financial tasks linked to those birthdays, can significantly help you plan more painlessly for your post-career years.

Let’s have a look at the "Top Five" – and see how they can help your retirement cause:

21-years-old – In many states, turning 21 means you can drink legally, or run for some elective offices. But for financial savers, 21 is the age where, in most cases, you can first contribute to a 401k plan (there is no minimum age for opening an Individual Retirement Account). Time is money in the retirement savings game, so the first chance you get to save on a tax-deferred company-matching basis, you’ve got to take advantage.

50-years-old – When you hit the half-century mark, you can start to defer your retirement plan tax liabilities on a bigger chunk of retirement savings. Uncle Sam gives 50-and-over savers an extra $6,500 cushion (to $26,000) for each year in a 401k, and another $1,000 for IRA savers.

Age 55 – At 55, retirement savers can flip the calendar and begin taking 401(k) withdrawals with incurring an IRS early-withdrawal penalty. What you can’t do is roll over any 401k assets into an IRA the take the cash out tax-free. You can also keep pouring that extra $6,500 and $1,000 into your 401k and IRA, respectively – that may be a better move to avoid hitting your health care budget to fund your retirement.

Age 62 – Once you reach age 62, you’ve really got a big decision to make. Then, you become eligible to start withdrawing Social Security benefits, although your payout is lower than it would be if you waited to age 66 (by 25% of Social Security assets). If you’re working, or have an ample retirement portfolio, or can manage to hang on financially, waiting the extra four years can mean the difference between collecting $2,000 per month at age 66, or $1,500 per month at age 62.

Age 70 – During the year after your 70 birthday, more retirement planning decisions come into play. At 70, you can claim full Social Security benefits – meaning you’ll get 100% of your Social Security payout for the rest of your life. Studies show that savers who wait past age 62 and age 66 to claim full benefits at age 70 gain, on average, an extra 8% per year in annual Social Security payouts. At 70-and-a-half, you are also required by law to begin taking withdrawals from your IRA and 401k plan.

So let’s call the above the “big five” financial birthdays in your adult life. Just make sure that before you blow out the candles, you take care of your retirement needs first.

