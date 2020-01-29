Live Coverage
Top Stories
Announcements
Earnings

Tesla Q4 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

Eric Jhonsa

EV maker Tesla TSLA will be looking to keep the good times rolling as it reports its Q4 results after the close on Wednesday.

Following its surprise third-quarter profit, Tesla shares have rallied to new all-time highs. For the fourth quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting non-GAAP EPS of $1.65 on $6.95 billion in revenue.

TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report due out after the close, and its call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Comments (13)
No. 1-13
Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Tesla's deliveries, cash flows and net income by quarter.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

On a GAAP basis, automotive gross margin was 22.5% vs. 22.8% in Q3 and 24.3% a year ago.

On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes regulatory credits, automotive GM was 20.9% vs. 20.8% in Q3 and 23.2% a year ago.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The company is also guiding for its solar and storage deployments to "grow at least 50%" this year.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Tesla reiterates that it expects positive quarterly free cash flow and GAAP net income going forward "with possible temporary exceptions, particularly around the launch and ramp of new products."

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The pre-earnings consensus was for 476,000 2020 deliveries.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Tesla says its 2020 deliveries should "comfortably exceed 500,000 units." That compares with 367,500 2019 deliveries.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Q4 free cash flow was $1.01B, well above a consensus of $429M.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Here's the Q4 report, for those interested.

ir.tesla.com
Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Shares are up 7.1% after hours to $618.18.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Tesla's report is out. Revenue of $7.38B beats a $6.99B consensus. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14 beats a $1.77 consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for Q4 revenue of $6.99B (-3% Y/Y), GAAP EPS of $0.51 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.77.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Hi. I'm the tech columnist for TheStreet and RealMoney, and am live-blogging Tesla's Q4 report and call.

Nelson Wang
Nelson Wang

Editor

Welcome to TheStreet's live blog of Tesla's Q4 earnings report and conference call! Eric Jhonsa, our tech columnist, will be analyzing Tesla's results when they're released around 4:30 p.m. ET, and then breaking down the call with analysts at 6:30 p.m.

Earnings

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings Live Updates, Q1 2020

Get live updates of Apple's December quarter earnings report and call with analysts from TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa.

Eric Jhonsa

by

Eric Jhonsa