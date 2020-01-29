Tesla Q4 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

EV maker Tesla TSLA will be looking to keep the good times rolling as it reports its Q4 results after the close on Wednesday.

Following its surprise third-quarter profit, Tesla shares have rallied to new all-time highs. For the fourth quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting non-GAAP EPS of $1.65 on $6.95 billion in revenue.

TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report due out after the close, and its call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.