Tesla Q2 Earnings Live Blog

Tesla TSLA reports its second quarter earnings on Wednesday after the close, with special attention being paid to whether the electric vehicle giant can report a fourth consecutive quarter of profitability, which would make Tesla eligible for, although not guarantee it, entry into the S & P 500.

For the second quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting Tesla to report a non-GAAP EPS of breakeven on $5.15 billion in revenue.

