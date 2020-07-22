Live Coverage
Tesla Q2 Earnings Live Blog

Eric Jhonsa

Tesla TSLA reports its second quarter earnings on Wednesday after the close, with special attention being paid to whether the electric vehicle giant can report a fourth consecutive quarter of profitability, which would make Tesla eligible for, although not guarantee it, entry into the S&P 500.

For more perspective on Tesla’s earnings, follow Tesla Daily on TheStreet.

For the second quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting Tesla to report a non-GAAP EPS of breakeven on $5.15 billion in revenue.

TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report, as well as the call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please join us!

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Tesla's report hasn't been published yet. Results will be shared as soon as they become available.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Tesla's stock closed up 1.5% to $1,592.33.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Exactly when after the bell Tesla posts its quarterly update has varied a lot from quarter to quarter. But in April, the company posted it shortly after the market's close.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

As Tesla's stock has taken off over the last few months, so has (from all indications) the number of retail investors holding positions.

Robintrack, a site that tracks Robinhood trading activity, reports that there are now 502K Robinhood accounts holding Tesla shares, up from just 120K at the start of the year.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

For the moment, the FactSet consensus for 2020 deliveries stands at 442K, up from reported 2019 deliveries of 368K. Production, sales and delivery disruptions caused by COVID-19 are headwinds, while strong Chinese Model 3 demand and the Model Y production ramp are tailwinds.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Tesla's commentary about second-half demand will naturally get a lot of attention. In April, the company pulled its full-year guidance for vehicle deliveries to "comfortably exceed 500,000 units," while adding that it will revisit its guidance in its Q2 report.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Tesla's stock is heading into earnings up 285% on the year and 529% over the last 12 months. Its current $292B market cap easily tops that of any automaker on the planet.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for Q2 revenue of $5.15B (down 19% Y/Y), GAAP EPS of negative $0.82 and non-GAAP EPS of breakeven.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Hi. I'm the tech columnist for TheStreet and RealMoney, and will be live-blogging Tesla's earnings report and call.

Nelson Wang
Nelson Wang

Welcome to TheStreet's live blog of Tesla's second-quarter earnings report and conference call! Eric Jhonsa, our tech columnist, will be analyzing Tesla's results when they're released after the close, and then breaking down the call with analysts at 5:30 p.m. ET.

