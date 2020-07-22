Tesla Q2 Earnings Live Blog
Eric Jhonsa
Tesla TSLA reports its second quarter earnings on Wednesday after the close, with special attention being paid to whether the electric vehicle giant can report a fourth consecutive quarter of profitability, which would make Tesla eligible for, although not guarantee it, entry into the S&P 500.
For the second quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting Tesla to report a non-GAAP EPS of breakeven on $5.15 billion in revenue.
TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report, as well as the call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please join us!