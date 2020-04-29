Live Coverage
Tesla Q1 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

Nelson Wang

Expectations are running high for EV maker Tesla TSLA, whose shares are up almost 90% so far this year while those of most of its peers are down significantly. 

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for Tesla to report Q1 revenue of $6.11 billion (up 35% annually), GAAP EPS of negative $0.90 and non-GAAP EPS of negative $0.27. Among the things to watch for in the first quarter report are commentary about deliveries expectations, Model Y demand and Chinese Model 3 sales

RealMoney columnist Jim Collins is analyzing the company's earnings report due out after the close.

Mp4Tesla
Mp4Tesla

Where are they published ??

Nelson Wang
Nelson Wang

Editor

Tesla shares were up 4.1% to $800.51 during the day's trading, as we await results.

JimCollins
JimCollins

Hello

Nelson Wang
Nelson Wang

Editor

Welcome to TheStreet's live blog of Tesla’s first-quarter earnings report! Real Money columnist Jim Collins will be analyzing Tesla’s results when they're released after the close today.

