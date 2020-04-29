Tesla Q1 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

Expectations are running high for EV maker Tesla TSLA, whose shares are up almost 90% so far this year while those of most of its peers are down significantly.

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for Tesla to report Q1 revenue of $6.11 billion (up 35% annually), GAAP EPS of negative $0.90 and non-GAAP EPS of negative $0.27. Among the things to watch for in the first quarter report are commentary about deliveries expectations, Model Y demand and Chinese Model 3 sales

