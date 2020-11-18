Live Coverage
Nvidia Exceeds Estimates: Earnings Live Blog

Eric Jhonsa

Chipmaker Nvidia NVDA handily beat revenue and earnings estimates for the October quarter (fiscal third quarter) on Wednesday, reporting sales of $4.73 billion (up 57% year over year) and non-GAAP EPS of $2.91 (up 63%). That compares to consensus estimates among analysts polled by FactSet for revenue of $4.42 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $2.58. 

Nvidia also said it expects January quarter revenue of $4.8 billion, plus or minus 2%, which is above the $4.4 billion consensus estimate. “Nvidia is firing on all cylinders, achieving record revenues in Gaming, Data Center and overall,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, in a statement.

TheStreet and RealMoney's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report, as well as the call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Shares are now down 3% after hours (the FQ4 Mellanox and Data Center guidance appear to be weighing). The Q&A session is starting.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress: Gaming revenue is expected to be up Q/Q in FQ4, in spite of seasonal pressures. Data Center is expected to be down slightly Q/Q.

Auto and ProVis are expected to be up Q/Q, while OEM & Other is expected to see a seasonal Q/Q decline.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress going over Nvidia's efforts with Mellanox to offer data processing units (DPUs) that combine networking and CPU offload functions, with the help of Arm CPU cores and in some cases a GPU. Also highlights the recent unveiling of Mellanox's 400G InfiniBand offerings, which are due to start sampling in Q2 2021.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia's stock has slipped a bit during the call: Shares are now down 1.9% after hours.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Regarding Mellanox, Kress notes FQ3 sales benefited from shipments to a Chinese OEM (possibly Huawei) that aren't expected to recur. As a result, Mellanox sales are expected to see a "meaningful" sequential decline" in FQ4.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress: Nvidia products (GPUs and/or networking) are within close to 70% of supercomputers on the latest Top500 supercomputer list.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Record sales were also recorded for Nvidia's smaller/less costly T4 GPU, which is often used for inference workloads.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Notes the very strong numbers the A100 put up when running inference tests involving the popular MLPerf benchmarks.

NVIDIA Inference Performance Hits New Heights as AI Deployments Cross Tipping Point 
NVIDIA Inference Performance Hits New Heights as AI Deployments Cross Tipping Point 

Amid rising AI deplyments, NVIDIA hit new heights in AI inference performance according to the latest MLPerf benchmarks.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress going over recent Data Center partnerships and customer wins, including ones related to supercomputer deployments and vaccine research.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Also notes that (in addition to strong cloud demand) A100 sales ramped among traditional enterprises ("vertical industries" clients), aided by DGX A100 server sales.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress: Data Center revenue benefited from the A100 server GPU ramp, strong Mellanox demand, and record inference-related sales.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Automotive revenue benefited Q/Q from auto plants resuming production, and from sales involving "AI cockpit" solutions (for example, Mercedes' MBUX system). On a Y/Y basis, sales were hurt by the ramp-down of what Nvidia calls "legacy" infotainment processor solutions.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress: The initial response for Nvidia's Omniverse collaboration platform for content creators has been "phenomenal."

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Regarding pro visualization, Kress says notebook workstation GPU demand was strong, while desktop workstations were softer. Strength in certain verticals such as healthcare.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress also notes Amazon and Facebook's recently-announced cloud gaming services are powered by Nvidia GPUs.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

There are now 5M users for the GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress: Nvidia's sales for gaming laptops saw double-digit growth again, and the company saw record console processor sales.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Says demand exceeded expectations, and that it "may take a few more months" for RTX 3000 supplies to match demand.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress going over the recent RTX 3000 GPU launches. Calls demand for them "overwhelming" (retailers would probably agree).

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress: There's "excellent" demand for Ampere GPUs across product lines.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress is now talking.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

IR chief Simona Jankowski is going over Nvidia's safe-harbor statement.

As usual, CEO Jensen Huang and CFO Colette Kress are on the call. Typically, Kress shares prepared remarks, after which both Kress and Huang field questions from analysts.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The call is starting.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The call should be starting in a couple of minutes. Here's the webcast link:

NVIDIA 3rd Quarter FY21 Financial Results

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 02:00 PM Pacific Standard Time.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Worth keeping an eye out for during the call: Any comments shared about the impact supply chain constraints/product shortages had on either FQ3 sales or FQ4 guidance. Like a lot of other gaming hardware, the RTX 3000 series (manufactured by Samsung) remains sold out at retail, and wafer supplies remain tight at TSMC, which makes most of Nvidia's other GPUs.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Providing a bit of a boost to EPS: Nvidia's non-GAAP tax rate was just 5.9%, below guidance of 7-9%. January quarter tax rate guidance is also at 7-9%.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia ended its October quarter with $10.1B in cash and close to $7B in debt.

$806M worth of free cash flow was generated during the quarter, while $2B was sent to Softbank as part of the Arm deal.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

As a reminder, Nvidia's call starts at 5PM ET. I'll be around to cover.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia's quarterly revenue trend. Gaming revenue just eclipsed a 2018 quarterly high (set back when Nvidia was seeing a lot of demand from cryptocurrency miners) of $1.81B.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Due to both organic spending growth and Mellanox, Nvidia's non-GAAP operating expenses rose 42% Y/Y to $1.1B, which is near guidance of $1.09B.

On a GAAP basis, opex was up 58% to $1.56B. That number includes $100M worth of expenses related to the Mellanox deal and the pending Arm deal.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Inventories totaled $1.49B at the end of FQ3, up $90M Q/Q. But with revenue growing strongly, days sales outstanding fell by 3 to 77.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia notes Mellanox (part of the Data Center segment) accounted for 13% of its revenue, a figure that implies quarterly revenue of ~$614M.

For comparison, Mellanox reported Q3 2019 revenue of $335.3M last year.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia's FQ3 performance by segment. Gaming benefited from strong consumer demand, including for the Nvidia-powered Nintendo Switch, and the RTX 3000 launches. Data Center is benefiting from the A100 server GPU ramp and large AI training and inference investments by cloud giants.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia is also guiding for a 65.5% January quarter GM, plus or minus 0.5%.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia's non-GAAP gross margin was 65.5% -- down 0.5 points Q/Q, up 1.4 points Y/Y and in-line with guidance.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The company notes the strong performance of the OEM & Other segment, which among things covers non-gaming PC GPUs and Jetson embedded computing boards, was driven by strong demand for entry-level notebook GPUs.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia: "COVID-19 continues to affect our business in both positive and negative ways, although there is uncertainty around their duration and impact. Our Gaming and Data Center market platforms have benefited from stronger demand as people continue to work, learn, and play from home. In Professional Visualization, stronger demand for mobile workstations due to work-from-home trends was partially offset by lower demand for desktop workstations. In Automotive, customers' production volumes have largely returned to pre-COVID levels. In our supply chain, stronger demand globally has limited the availability of capacity and components."

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Here's the CFO commentary, for those interested:

Q3FY21-CFO-Commentary.pdf
Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia is now down fractionally after hours. To echo a refrain heard often these days, the earnings report looks solid, but expectations were high.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Other segments:

Automotive +13% Q/Q and -23% Y/Y to $125M, above a $110M consensus
Professional Visualization +16% Q/Q and -27% Y/Y to $236M, above a $215M consensus
OEM & Other +33% Q/Q and +36% Y/Y to $194M, above a $160M consensus

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Data Center revenue was $1.9B -- up 8% Q/Q and (due to both organic growth and Mellanox) 162% Y/Y, and above a $1.84B consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Gaming segment revenue totaled $2.27B -- up 37% Q/Q and Y/Y, and above a $2.06B consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Shares are up 1.5% after hours.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia expects January quarter revenue of $4.8B, plus or minus 2%. That's above a $4.4B consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Results are out. Revenue of $4.73B beats a $4.42B consensus. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.91 beats a $2.58 consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

As noted earlier, Nvidia's report usually arrives at 4:20 ET. The earnings call is scheduled to start at 5:00.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia's market cap stands at $332B heading into its report. That's well above Intel's current $185B market cap and only trails foundry partner TSMC's $448B market cap among pure-play chip industry firms.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Consensus estimates for Nvidia's product segments:

Gaming - $2.06B (+24% Y/Y)
Data Center - $1.84B (+153%, due to both organic growth and the Mellanox purchase)
Professional Visualization - $215M (-34%)
Automotive - $110M (-32%)
OEM & Other - $160M (+12%)

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia closed at $537.15 today, nearly unchanged. Shares are up 129% on the year going into earnings.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

I recently previewed Nvidia's earnings. Among the things to watch: Gaming segment momentum (boosted by strong industry demand for the RTX 3000 series launches), demand from hyperscalers and traditional enterprises, and any comments about product shortages.

Nvidia Reports Earnings on Wednesday: 5 Keys to Watch
Nvidia Reports Earnings on Wednesday: 5 Keys to Watch

Keep an eye on Nvidia's Gaming and Data Center segment sales, as well as any commentary about product shortages.

Earnings

