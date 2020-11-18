Nvidia Exceeds Estimates: Earnings Live Blog

Chipmaker Nvidia NVDA handily beat revenue and earnings estimates for the October quarter (fiscal third quarter) on Wednesday, reporting sales of $4.73 billion (up 57% year over year) and non-GAAP EPS of $2.91 (up 63%). That compares to consensus estimates among analysts polled by FactSet for revenue of $4.42 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $2.58.

Nvidia also said it expects January quarter revenue of $4.8 billion, plus or minus 2%, which is above the $4.4 billion consensus estimate. “Nvidia is firing on all cylinders, achieving record revenues in Gaming, Data Center and overall,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, in a statement.

TheStreet and RealMoney’s tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report, as well as the call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.