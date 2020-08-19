Live Coverage
Nvidia Beats Estimates-Earnings Live Blog

Eric Jhonsa

Nvidia reported its July quarter earnings on Wednesday after the close, and investors were expecting a lot, having already bid up shares of the GPU giant more than 100% so far this year on the strong performance of its gaming and data center divisions. 

For the quarter, Nvidia's revenue of $3.87 billion beat a $3.65 billion consensus estimate, while non-GAAP EPS of $2.18 beat a $1.97 consensus estimate. For the October quarter, Nvidia said it expects revenue of $4.4 billion, plus or minus 2%, which is well above a $3.97 billion consensus. Shares of Nvidia were down 0.9% to $481.02 in after-hours trading after the results were released.

TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report, as well as the call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Huang with some closing remarks. Says adoption of accelerated computing has hit "a tipping point." Declares Nvidia to be a "data center-scale company," and says software investments will help add recurring software revenue streams in the coming years. Notes Nvidia's next GTC conference (online-only) will be arriving on Oct. 5, and that he'll be talking once again from his kitchen.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Question about how Nvidia, which took its time to launch its first 7nm GPUs, thinks about adopting new manufacturing processes.

Huang: Process technology is a lot more than just a number. Commentary about this has been oversimplified. We have a great process technology team. We're paid for architecture, not for transistors. There's "a vast difference" between our architecture and those of rivals. And going forward, data center architecture matters a lot as well. We don't think just about designing a chip, but about packaging, software, systems and data centers.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Question about FQ3 Data Center guidance, and whether Nvidia is more demand or supply-limited.

Kress: We're very comfortable with the supply that we have. Not just for the A100, but also the V100 and other products.

Huang: We're executing according to our plan. The A100 is the most complicated product we've launched.

Kress adds that most of the low-to-mid single-digit Q/Q Data Center growth Nvidia expects will come from "Nvidia compute" offerings rather than Mellanox.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Question about hardware digestion among hyperscalers, which other chip suppliers have reported seeing, and whether Nvidia is seeing it as well. Also one about the FQ3 gross margin guidance (implies a 0.5-point Q/Q drop at the midpoint).

Huang: The use of AI/DL within more and more services from hyperscalers remains a growth driver, as are soaring computational needs as AI models keep getting bigger and bigger. Recommendation systems (for ads, content, products, etc.) have been getting a lot more advanced thanks to AI breakthroughs. Also seeing breakthroughs in robotics, autonomous driving, etc.

Declares Nvidia is "indexed" to AI adoption, AI breakthroughs and cloud adoption. Reiterates that Nvidia bought Mellanox because it's "at the intersection" of key tech trends related to networking, security, virtualization, etc. Says the A100 has seen the fastest server GPU ramp Nvidia has ever had.

Regarding the GM guidance, Kress says mix is a slight headwind, as Gaming grows faster than Data Center. Also notes (amid expectations Ampere gaming GPUs will launch in September) that the Ampere ramp will impact margins some, while adding Nvidia will be able to improve Ampere margins over time.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Question about 2H20 Gaming visibility.

Huang: We're expecting "a really strong second half for gaming." The PC has become an enormous platform for gaming. RTX adoption is a growth driver. Game developers are gearing up for the launch of new consoles (they're powered by AMD SoCs). Nintendo is on its way to making the (Nvidia-powered) Switch the most successful console of all time.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Question about expectations for new gaming GPUs, and one about Data Center visibility.

Huang: We're still ramping Turing gaming GPUs. Ray-tracing and DLSS are major advances. Turing still accounts for less than 1/3 of our GeForce base. The arrival of new consoles supporting ray-tracing will be a positive for the development of games supporting ray-tracing on PCs as well.

Regarding Data Center visibility, Kress says the A100 ramp is going well. Says the A100 is still less than 25% of Data Center revenue, and that Nvidia has good FQ3 visibility with hyperscalers. But does caution that on-premise enterprise hardware spending is more pressured.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia is now down 1.6% after hours. The FQ3 Data Center outlook might have led shares to slip a little bit.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Question (hinting at ARM buyout talk reports) about how Nvidia is thinking about its architecture going forward, and how it sees CPUs and GPUs working together.

Huang: The entire data center is a computing unit now. Workloads are being broken up into microservices that run across an entire data center. We have to be a "data-center scale company," and we architect with that mindset. We bought Mellanox because we understand the importance of high-speed/low-latency networking. 8 Ampere GPUs can work together in a system, or individual GPUs can be partitioned.

Regarding ARM, he notes Nvidia has been a long-term partner of ARM's, and that it uses ARM's IP in various products (Drive computing boards, Nintendo Switch processors, etc.). Says ARM's architecture is very energy-efficient, and that Nvidia loves working with them.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

First question is about how much of Nvidia's Gaming and Data Center strength is due to pull-in related to COVID, and how much is structural.

CEO Jensen Huang: We didn't see pull-ins. We're at the start of our Ampere ramp. Gaming activity has risen sharply. There's so much more than you can do with video games now. I don't expect it to go back to prior levels.

Also reiterates that Data Center is benefiting from structural trends, including cloud adoption and AI investments. Asserts once more that the architectural shift to disaggregated data centers in which workloads run across many different server nodes, with various computing resources easily pooled and upgraded as needed, also remains a major secular trend.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The Q&A session is starting.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Regarding the October quarter, Kress says Gaming revenue is expected to be just just over 25% Q/Q, and Data Center revenue to be up a low-to-mid single-digit % Q/Q.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress: Gross margin benefited from higher Data Center sales and lower Automotive sales.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Regarding Mellanox, she says InfiniBand and Ethernet sales both grew, aided by strong demand from cloud clients. Ethernet sales hit a record.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress goes over the rollout of Nvidia's Selene supercomputer - it relies on A100 GPUs and AMD CPUs, and is said to have taken just 3.5 months to build.

She also says Nvidia now has more than 2M developers in its CUDA ecosystem.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress: Nvidia and/or Mellanox's products are found within 2/3 of all supercomputers on the Top500 list.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress goes over the quarter's A100 ramp. Says it has been adopted by all major server OEMs and cloud providers.

She also highlights Microsoft's unveiling today of new Azure cloud computing instances featuring 8 A100 GPUs.

Bringing AI supercomputing to customers
Bringing AI supercomputing to customers

The trend toward the use of massive AI models to power a large number of tasks is changing how AI is built and applied to enable powerful new capabilities.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress asserts (in comments that Elon Musk would agree with) that the arrival of OTA software updates is a "transformative" event for the auto industry. Adds that it will open up new software revenue streams for Nvidia.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress: The impact of COVID-19 on Automotive demand was "less pronounced than expected." Auto production is improving. Declining "legacy infotainment" processor revenue will remain a headwind.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Regarding workstation GPU declines, Kress notes weak hardware spending within industries such as automotive, media, etc. is a headwind. But also notes virtual desktop GPU demand is very strong.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

She notes (as announced yesterday) the GeForce Now cloud gaming service now works with Chromebooks, and that Nvidia is partnering with more foreign telcos to expand availability.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress goes over the recent launch of AAA titles supporting RTX (real-time ray tracing).

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress: We ramped more than 100 notebooks featuring Nvidia GPUs with OEMs.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress: Physical retail demand for gaming products picked up as the quarter progress. Also, iCafes reopened.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

She notes gaming activity has soared due to COVID-19. Highlights Steam's user growth and industry data.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress is going over Nvidia's July quarter performance. Says Gaming revenue strength was broad-based across regions, products, etc.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

CFO Colette Kress is now talking.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

IR chief Simona Jankowski is going over Nvidia's safe-harbor statement.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia's call is starting.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Any comments Nvidia shares about FQ3 Gaming and Data Center expectations will be closely watched.

The launch of the first Ampere desktop GPUs (expected to be unveiled at a Sep. 1 event) should provide a lift to Gaming revenue. Data Center revenue has benefited from strong demand from Internet/cloud giants (the proverbial hyperscalers), but some other chip suppliers have signaled that their sales to hyperscalers will cool a bit in the second half of 2020.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The earnings call should be starting in a few minutes. Here's the webcast link.

Event Registration
Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia's top-line trends over the last two years. Gaming revenue is now at its highest levels since mid-2018, when crypto mining-related demand was providing a boost. Data Center revenue is now well above 2018 levels even after backing out Mellanox.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Also as expected, Nvidia says Data Center revenue benefited from "the ramp of Ampere GPU architecture products." Nvidia's Ampere-based A100 flagship server GPU was unveiled in May.

Nvidia Unveils a Powerful New Server GPU and Much More
Nvidia Unveils a Powerful New Server GPU and Much More

Nvidia's new A100 GPU delivers major performance gains relative to its prior-gen Tesla V100 GPU, and is also meant to handle a wider variety of workloads.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

As expected, gaming GPU and game console SoCs rose Q/Q. The Nintendo Switch, which has seen sales blast off over the last several months, accounts for most of Nvidia's console SoC sales.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia remains down fractionally after hours. Will be interesting to see how it moves over the course of the earnings call.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Inventories ended the quarter at $1.4B, up from $1.13B at the end of FQ1 and $1.2B a year earlier (understandable given revenue growth).

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Quarterly free cash flow was a healthy $1.35B. That's up from $754M in FQ1 and $823M a year earlier.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia on COVID-19's impact:

"Our employees and partners are performing above and beyond to keep our supply chain functioning normally. Many industries we serve are adversely impacted, including higher education research, energy, manufacturing, automotive, architecture, engineering, and media. Each industry is recovering, albeit at different rates. Professional Visualization revenue was negatively affected as corporate customers delayed spending on workstations. Automotive production is well below pre-COVID-19 levels."

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

EPS continues benefiting from low tax rates: Nvidia's non-GAAP tax rate last quarter was 7.5%, a little better than guidance of 8%-10%.

For the October quarter, Nvidia expects a tax rate of 7%-9%.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Thanks to both organic spending growth and Mellanox, non-GAAP operating expenses were up 26% Q/Q and 38% Y/Y to $1.04B (also in-line with guidance). FQ3 opex guidance is at $1.09B.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

FQ2 non-GAAP gross margin was 66% - up from 65.8% in FQ1 and 60.1% a year ago, and in-line with the midpoint of Nvidia's GM guidance range.

For FQ3, Nvidia is guiding for a non-GAAP GM of 65.5%, plus or minus 0.5%.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia's FQ2 top-line performance.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia's OEM and Other segment, which includes non-gaming GPUs and its Jetson embedded computing offerings, rose 6% Q/Q and 32% Y/Y to $146M, topping a $137M consensus. Nvidia says the growth was driven by strong demand for "entry-level laptop GPUs."

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

That number also suggests Nvidia's other Data Center revenue (it covers server GPUs and its DGX servers) was up about 84% Y/Y.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia says Mellanox (previously guided to account for a low-teens % of revenue) accounted for 14% of July quarter revenue.

14% of July quarter revenue is equal to $542M, which in turn is 75% above Mellanox's Q2 2019 revenue of $310.3M.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Though the numbers are mostly good, expectations were clearly pretty high, and that's keeping Nvidia from moving higher for the moment at least.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Automotive revenue (guided to be weak due to auto plant shutdowns) fell 28% Q/Q and 47% Y/Y to $111M, beating a $99M consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Professional visualization (workstation GPU) revenue fell 34% Q/Q and 30% Y/Y to $203M, missing a $301M consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Gaming segment revenue (it covers gaming GPUs as well as game console processors) rose 24% Q/Q and 26% Y/Y to $1.65B, comfortably beating a $1.41B consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Data Center segment revenue (benefiting from both Mellanox and strong organic growth) rose 54% Q/Q and 167% Y/Y to $1.75B, slightly beating a $1.71B consensus.

