Nvidia reported its July quarter earnings on Wednesday after the close, and investors were expecting a lot, having already bid up shares of the GPU giant more than 100% so far this year on the strong performance of its gaming and data center divisions.

For the quarter, Nvidia's revenue of $3.87 billion beat a $3.65 billion consensus estimate, while non-GAAP EPS of $2.18 beat a $1.97 consensus estimate. For the October quarter, Nvidia said it expects revenue of $4.4 billion, plus or minus 2%, which is well above a $3.97 billion consensus. Shares of Nvidia were down 0.9% to $481.02 in after-hours trading after the results were released.

TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report, as well as the call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.