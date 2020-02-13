Live Coverage

Nvidia Jumps on Revenue, Earnings Beat - Live Blog

Eric Jhonsa

Shares of Nvidia NVDA were rising close to 7% after-hours on Thursday after the chipmaker reported earnings and revenue beats for its January quarter.

Revenue of $3.11 billion beat a $2.96 billion consensus, while GAAP EPS of $1.53 beat a $1.34 consensus and non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 beat a $1.67 consensus.

For the April quarter, Nvidia expects revenue of $3 billion, plus or minus 2%, above a $2.85 billion consensus. The company noted that it cut its guidance by $100 million to account for the coronavirus' potential impact.

Eric Jhonsa, TheStreet and Real Money's tech columnist, is analyzing Nvidia’s January quarter earnings report, as well as its call with analysts, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. E.T.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Highlights the growing use of ray-tracing in marquee games, as well as viewership growth for eSports.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Says channel demand was strong for Nvidia's entire gaming GPU stack.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Kress: We saw strong desktop and notebook gaming GPU end-demand.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

CFO Colette Kress now talking.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

IR chief Simona Jankowski is going over Nvidia's safe-harbor statement.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The call is starting.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia is holding onto its after-hours gains: It's currently up 6.4%. The stock is now within $5 of an all-time high of $292.76 (set in Oct. 2018).

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Hi, I'm back to cover Nvidia's earnings call, which should start in a few minutes. Here's the webcast link:

engage.vevent.com
deepzn2
deepzn2

thx champ

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

I'm taking a short break, but will be back to cover Nvidia's earnings call, which starts at 5:30 PM ET.

Shares are up 6% after hours after Nvidia comfortably beat January quarter estimates on the back of a 43% Y/Y increase in Data Center segment sales and issued above-consensus April quarter guidance in spite of cutting its outlook by $100M to account for coronavirus uncertainty.

