Shares of Nvidia NVDA were rising close to 7% after-hours on Thursday after the chipmaker reported earnings and revenue beats for its January quarter.

Revenue of $3.11 billion beat a $2.96 billion consensus, while GAAP EPS of $1.53 beat a $1.34 consensus and non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 beat a $1.67 consensus.

For the April quarter, Nvidia expects revenue of $3 billion, plus or minus 2%, above a $2.85 billion consensus. The company noted that it cut its guidance by $100 million to account for the coronavirus' potential impact.

Eric Jhonsa, TheStreet and Real Money's tech columnist, is analyzing Nvidia’s January quarter earnings report, as well as its call with analysts, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. E.T.