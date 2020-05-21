Nvidia Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

Expectations are running high for chipmaker Nvidia NVDA, whose shares have hit new highs in the course of rising more than 50% year to date.

Among the top things to watch for in Nvidia's April quarter (fiscal first quarter) are GPU sales to the cloud giants, gaming GPU sales and commentary on the recently-closed acquisition of Mellanox.

Analysts polled by FactSet are expectations revenue of $2.98 billion, GAAP EPS of $1.39 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.65. For the July quarter, the revenue consensus estimate is $3.25 billion.

TheStreet and RealMoney's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report issued after the market close, and then the earnings call with Nvidia executives that's scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

