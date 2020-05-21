Live Coverage
Nvidia Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

Expectations are running high for chipmaker Nvidia NVDA, whose shares have hit new highs in the course of rising more than 50% year to date.

Among the top things to watch for in Nvidia's April quarter (fiscal first quarter) are GPU sales to the cloud giants, gaming GPU sales and commentary on the recently-closed acquisition of Mellanox.

Analysts polled by FactSet are expectations revenue of $2.98 billion, GAAP EPS of $1.39 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.65. For the July quarter, the revenue consensus estimate is $3.25 billion.

TheStreet and RealMoney's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report issued after the market close, and then the earnings call with Nvidia executives that's scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Nvidia is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells NVDA? Learn more now.

NVDA makes the best product on the market in GPU and will soon be the leader in Data center tech with the mellanox merger. Excited to see what guidance they give for 2021.

Last Thursday's unveiling of the A100 GPU (along with several other offerings) has been pretty well-received, with Nvidia's stock up more than 10% since the announcement. Along with the A100's promised performance gains, its versatility (it's meant to handle training, inference and HPC workloads, along with big data processing) got a lot of attention.

Nvidia Unveils a Powerful New Server GPU and Much More
Nvidia Unveils a Powerful New Server GPU and Much More

Nvidia's new A100 GPU delivers major performance gains relative to its prior-gen Tesla V100 GPU, and is also meant to handle a wider variety of workloads.

Excited to hear NVIDIA's commentary on Mellanox

As a reminder, Nvidia typically releases its report around 4:20 ET.

Also worth watching: Gaming segment sales (likely benefiting from strong notebook and Nintendo Switch demand), Automotive segment sales (likely under pressure) and commentary about recently-acquired Mellanox's near-term performance.

I recently previewed Nvidia's earnings. Among the things to keep an eye on: The performance of Nvidia's Data Center (server GPU and hardware) segment, which likely benefited in the April quarter from strong cloud demand and should get a July quarter boost from initial sales of Nvidia's new A100 flagship server GPU.

Nvidia Reports Earnings: 5 Important Things to Watch
Nvidia Reports Earnings: 5 Important Things to Watch

Keep an eye on disclosures regarding server and gaming GPU demand, as well as any comments shared about Mellanox's performance.

Nvidia's stock closed down 2.2% in Thursday trading to $351.01, amid a 1% drop for the Nasdaq. But it's still up nearly 50% on the year, and more than 125% over the last 12 months.

With Nvidia's stock having soared to new highs in recent weeks amid numerous signs of strong cloud capital spending and notebook demand, informal sales and EPS expectations are probably higher.

For the July quarter (Nvidia usually provides sales guidance in its reports), the revenue consensus is at $3.25B (up 26%).

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for FQ1 (April quarter) revenue of $2.98B (up 34% Y/Y), GAAP EPS of $1.39 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.65.

Hi. I'm the tech columnist for TheStreet and RealMoney, and will be live-blogging Nvidia's earnings report and call.

Welcome to TheStreet's live blog of Nvidia’s April quarter earnings report and conference call! Eric Jhonsa, our tech columnist, will be analyzing Nvidia’s results when they're released around 4:20 p.m. ET, and then breaking down the call with analysts at 5:30 p.m.

