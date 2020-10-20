Netflix Q3 Earnings Live Blog

Netflix kicks off tech earnings season with its third quarter earnings reports on Tuesday after the close.

Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting the streaming giant to report third-quarter EPS of $2.13 on revenues of $6.39 billion, and to have added 3.7 million paid net adds in the quarter, for a total of 195.9 million subscribers worldwide. These additions are expected to represent a slowdown from the first half of the year, which saw record growth from stay-at-home orders amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report after results are released right after the close, as well as the "video interview" with Netflix executives that's scheduled to begin streaming at 6 p.m. ET.