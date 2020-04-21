Netflix Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

Netflix NFLX kicks off tech earnings season after the close on Tuesday, and as usual, all eyes will be on the streaming giant’s subscriber growth numbers, particularly with stay-at-home measures brought about by the coronavirus pandemic expected to have boosted viewership, and Disney’s DIS new streaming service showing strong customer growth since launching in November.

Netflix guided for 7 million total streaming paid net adds for Q1, while the analyst consensus is for 8.22 million streaming paid net adds in the quarter, with 7.21 million of those coming internationally. Overall, analysts are expecting Q1 revenue of $5.75 billion and GAAP EPS of $1.64, according to FactSet.

TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report issued after the market close, and then the "video interview" with Netflix executives that's scheduled to begin streaming at 6 p.m. ET.