Netflix Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

Eric Jhonsa

Netflix NFLX kicks off tech earnings season after the close on Tuesday, and as usual, all eyes will be on the streaming giant’s subscriber growth numbers, particularly with stay-at-home measures brought about by the coronavirus pandemic expected to have boosted viewership, and Disney’s DIS new streaming service showing strong customer growth since launching in November.

Netflix guided for 7 million total streaming paid net adds for Q1, while the analyst consensus is for 8.22 million streaming paid net adds in the quarter, with 7.21 million of those coming internationally. Overall, analysts are expecting Q1 revenue of $5.75 billion and GAAP EPS of $1.64, according to FactSet.

TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report issued after the market close, and then the "video interview" with Netflix executives that's scheduled to begin streaming at 6 p.m. ET.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Netflix admits that its Q2 paid net add guidance (7.5M) is "mostly guesswork," given variables such as when COVID-19 lockdowns end and what consumers do with their free time afterwards.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

ARPU rose 8% Y/Y in constant currency, which compares with 12% constant currency growth in Q4. Netflix notes that Q1 ARPU was hurt by the fact that a large portion of its paid net adds were obtained late in the quarter.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Netflix has pared its gains: Shares are now up 3.2% after hours. As noted previously, expectations were pretty high going into the report.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Here's the Q1 letter, for those interested.

FINAL-Q1-20-Shareholder-Letter.pdf
Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Latin America and Asia-Pac paid net adds more than doubled Y/Y. U.S./Canada net adds rose 22% and EMEA rose 47%.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Paid net adds by region:

2.31M in U.S./Canada
6.96M in EMEA
2.9M in Latin America
3.6M in Asia-Pac

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

With a lot of content production work on hold, Netflix now expects 2020 free cash flow of negative $1B or better, compared with prior guidance of negative $2.5B.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Netflix: "Like other home entertainment services, we’re seeing temporarily higher viewing and increased membership growth. In our case, this is offset by a sharply stronger US dollar, depressing our international revenue, resulting in revenue-as-forecast. We expect viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon."

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

For Q2, Netflix is guiding for revenue of $6.05B (+23% Y/Y) and GAAP EPS of $1.81, above a consensus of $5.98B and $1.55.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Q1 revenue of $5.77B is slightly above a $5.75B consensus. EPS of $1.57 is below a $1.64 consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Shares are up 10.7% after hours.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

For Q2, Netflix forecasts 7.5M paid streaming adds, well above a consensus of 4.14M.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The Q1 letter is out. Netflix added a whopping 15.77M paid streaming subs in Q1, blowing away a consensus estimate of 8.22M.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Netflix slipped a bit in the final minutes of trading. Shares have closed down 0.7%.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

A few things to keep an eye on in Netflix's report aside from its total paid net adds: Regional paid subscriber growth, 2020 content spend and free cash flow guidance (possibly affected by COVID-19's impact on content production) and subscriber ARPU growth (was 9% in Q4).

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Today, Netflix is up 0.4% to $439.28, in spite of a 3.3% Nasdaq drop. The all-time high (set a few days ago) is $449.52.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

That of course spells high expectations going into the Q1 report.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

As many readers are probably aware, Netflix's stock has blasted higher in recent weeks. Shares are up over 40% from their March low, have made new highs and are now up 36% YTD.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

For Q2 (Netflix provides quarterly guidance in its reports), the paid net add consensus is a more modest 4.14M. Though again, informal expectations could be higher.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

In January, Netflix guided for 7M Q1 paid streaming net subscriber adds. But with streaming activity having spiked amid COVID-19 lockdowns, the FactSet consensus stands at 8.22M. And informal expectations among some investors are probably higher still.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $5.75B (+27% Y/Y) and GAAP EPS of $1.64. But Netflix's subscriber numbers usually have a much bigger impact on how its stock moves post-earnings.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Hi. I'm the tech columnist for TheStreet and RealMoney, and will be covering Netflix's Q1 report and earnings interview.

Nelson Wang
Nelson Wang

Editor

Welcome to TheStreet's live blog of Netflix’s first-quarter earnings report and video interview! Eric Jhonsa, our tech columnist, will be analyzing Netflix’s results when they're released after the close, and then breaking down the “video interview” at 6:00 p.m. ET.

