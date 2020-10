Markets are expecting Microsoft to once more post strong quarterly results after the close on Tuesday, aided by work-from-home trends and continued cloud momentum.

The consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for Microsoft to report revenue of $35.76 billion and GAAP EPS of $1.54. Eric Jhonsa, TheStreet's technology columnist, will be live-blogging Microsoft's earnings report, along with an earnings call scheduled for 5:30 P.M. Eastern Time.