Google Q4 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

Alphabet GOOGL reports its first full quarter with Sundar Pichai as CEO of Google's parent company on Monday, and investors will be looking for signs that Pichai is doing things differently than his predecessors. They'll also be alert for any details on how YouTube and Google Cloud are performing, as well as the potential impact of regulatory investigations and actions on the search giant's ad and other businesses.

For the fourth quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting revenue of $46.93 billion and EPS of $12.49.

Eric Jhonsa, TheStreet and Real Money's tech columnist, is analyzing Alphabet's fourth quarter earnings report, as well as its call with analysts, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. E.T.