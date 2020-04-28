Google Q1 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

As internet giant Alphabet GOOGL reports its first quarter earnings after the close on Tuesday, all eyes will be on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the digital advertising market. Google is the world’s largest digital advertising platform, and ad sales accounted for about 83% of Alphabet’s overall revenues in 2019.

For the March quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting Alphabet to report earnings of $10.65 a share on $40.8 billion in revenue. Among the keys to watch for are overall ad demand, non-search revenues for businesses such as YouTube and Google Cloud and more detail on Google’s planned expenses.

Eric Jhonsa, TheStreet and Real Money's tech columnist, is analyzing Alphabet's fourth quarter earnings report, as well as its call with analysts, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. E.T.