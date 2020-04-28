Live Coverage
Google Q1 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

Eric Jhonsa

As internet giant Alphabet GOOGL reports its first quarter earnings after the close on Tuesday, all eyes will be on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the digital advertising market. Google is the world’s largest digital advertising platform, and ad sales accounted for about 83% of Alphabet’s overall revenues in 2019.

For the March quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting Alphabet to report earnings of $10.65 a share on $40.8 billion in revenue. Among the keys to watch for are overall ad demand, non-search revenues for businesses such as YouTube and Google Cloud and more detail on Google’s planned expenses. 

Eric Jhonsa, TheStreet and Real Money's tech columnist, is analyzing Alphabet's fourth quarter earnings report, as well as its call with analysts, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. E.T.

Eric Jhonsa
In Q4, YouTube ad revenue rose 31% Y/Y to $4.72B, while Google Cloud revenue (it covers both the Google Cloud Platform and G Suite app subscriptions) rose 53% to $2.61B.

One other thing to watch: New revenue disclosures for YouTube and the Google Cloud segment, both of which saw top-line numbers shared for the first time in Alphabet's Q4 report.

Alphabet is down 2.6% in Tuesday trading going into its Q1 report. But following its recent rally, shares are only down 7% on the year.

In addition to top-line numbers, it's worth keeping an eye on any details Alphabet shares about its near-term spending plans. In a recent employee memo, Sundar Pichai indicated Google plans to freeze hiring for many businesses, as well as cut spending in areas such as marketing and capex.

Sundar Pichai's Memo On Google Decision: "Significant Pain" Of Pandemic
Sundar Pichai's Memo On Google Decision: "Significant Pain" Of Pandemic

Google parent Alphabet Inc. is "significantly" slowing hiring for the remainder of the year, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told employees in an email on Wednesday.

It's worth noting here that Alphabet doesn't share revenue guidance, and near-term revenue expectations are pretty low thanks to COVID-19's impact on ad spend in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Though it could be offset to an extent by strength in areas such as e-commerce and consumer packaged goods, Google's ad sales for verticals such as travel and local businesses are naturally believed to have fallen sharply in March and April.

The FactSet analyst consensus is for Q1 revenue of $40.82B (+12% Y/Y) and GAAP EPS of $10.68 (+12%).

Excluding traffic acquisition costs (ad revenue-sharing payments to partners), the revenue consensus is at $33.32B.

Hi. I'm the tech columnist for TheStreet and RealMoney, and will be live-blogging Alphabet's Q1 report and call.

Welcome to TheStreet's live blog of Alphabet's first quarter earnings report and conference call! Eric Jhonsa, our tech columnist, will be analyzing Alphabet's results when they're released after the close, and then breaking down the call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET

