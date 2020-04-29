Live Coverage
Facebook Q1 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

Eric Jhonsa

A day after Alphabet GOOGL reported better-than-feared Q1 results, investors will be looking closely at rival digital advertising giant Facebook FB to see if it was able to achieve similar results. 

The consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for Facebook to report EPS of $1.75 on $17.4 billion in revenue in Q1. Among the things to watch for in the first quarter report are ad revenue trends, new product and monetization developments and more details on this year's operating expenses. 

TheStreet and RealMoney's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is breaking down the company's earnings report due out after the close, and its call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Facebook's ARPU rose 8% Y/Y in Q1 to $6.95. U.S./Canada ARPU ($34.18) remained more than 3x that of any other region.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Facebook/Messenger Q1 DAUs by region. All four geographic regions recorded stronger sequential growth than was seen in any other quarter over the last two years.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Here's the earnings release, for those interested.

Q1'20-FB-Financial-Results-Press-Release.pdf
Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Ahead of its planned spending cuts, Facebook's headcount rose 28% Y/Y in Q1 to 48,268. That's faster than the 26% growth seen in Q4.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Not surprisingly, Facebook attributes its DAU/MAU numbers to "increased engagement as people around the world sheltered in place and used our products to connect with the people and organizations they care about." The company adds that it expects to "lose at least some of this increased engagement when various shelter-in-place restrictions are relaxed in the future."

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

At the same time, Facebook does plan to "realize operational expense savings in certain areas such as travel, events, and marketing as well as from slower headcount growth in our business functions."

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Regarding the capex cut, Facebook says it's due to "a significant decrease in our construction efforts globally related to shelter-in-place orders." The company asserts that the cut "should be viewed as a deferral into 2021 rather than savings."

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Facebook is cutting its 2020 GAAP cost/expense guidance to $52B-$56B from a prior range of $54B-$57B. Capex guidance is cut to $14B-$16B from $17B-$19B.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

That's definitely better than feared, and appears to be giving a lift to the stock.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Facebook: "After the initial steep decrease in advertising revenue in March, we have seen signs of stability reflected in the first three weeks of April, where advertising revenue has been approximately flat compared to the same period a year ago, down from the 17% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2020."

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Facebook is now up 6.3% after hours to $206.42.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Total DAUs for Facebook's app family rose 12% to 2.36B. MAUs rose 11% to 2.99B. Growth rates accelerated a bit here as well.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Daily active users for Facebook's core service and Messenger rose 11% Y/Y to 1.73B. MAUs rose 10% to 2.6B. Both growth rates accelerated a bit relative to Q4.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Correction: Ad revenue is $17.44B. Total revenue is $17.74B.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Facebook is up 4% after hours.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Results are out. Q1 revenue of $17.44B beats a $17.33B consensus. EPS of $1.71 misses a $1.74 consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Facebook closed up 6.2%. Results should be out any minute.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Wehner also usually provides full-year spending guidance. On the Q4 call, he guided for 2020 GAAP costs and expenses of $54B-$57B (up from 2019's $46.7B) and capex of $17B-$19B (up from 2019's $15.65B).

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

As was the case for Alphabet, earnings call commentary about Q2 ad sales trends could have a big impact on how Facebook trades post-earnings. Though Facebook doesn't usually provide formal sales guidance, CFO Dave Wehner does typically provide some comments about Facebook's near-term revenue growth expectations.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

In its Q4 report, Facebook reported having 1.66B DAUs (+9%) and 2.5B MAUs (+8%) for its core service and Messenger.

DAUs for its broader app family, which also includes WhatsApp and Instagram, totaled 2.26B (+11%), and MAUs totaled 2.89B (+9%).

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Along with top-line numbers and commentary, it's worth keeping an eye on (at a time when social media and messaging app usage has risen meaningfully) Facebook's active user figures.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

At the same time, Facebook's stock is now up over 40% from its March low. Shares are up over 7% today (outpacing the Nasdaq's 4% gain) after Alphabet beat Q1 revenue estimates and said its search ad revenue decline hasn't worsened in April from the mid-teens annual rate seen at the end of March.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Near-term sales expectations are naturally pretty low, given the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on ad spend in a number of verticals. Facebook admitted (not surprisingly) in late March that its ad sales have weakened in "countries taking aggressive actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for Q1 revenue of $17.33B (up 15% annually) and GAAP EPS of $1.74.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Hi. I'm the tech columnist for TheStreet and RealMoney, and will be live-blogging Facebook's Q1 report and call.

Nelson Wang
Nelson Wang

Editor

Welcome to TheStreet's live blog of Facebook’s first-quarter earnings report! Eric Jhonsa, our tech columnist, will be analyzing Facebook’s results when they're released after the close today, and then breaking down the earnings call with analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET.

