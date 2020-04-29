Facebook Q1 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

A day after Alphabet GOOGL reported better-than-feared Q1 results, investors will be looking closely at rival digital advertising giant Facebook FB to see if it was able to achieve similar results.

The consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for Facebook to report EPS of $1.75 on $17.4 billion in revenue in Q1. Among the things to watch for in the first quarter report are ad revenue trends, new product and monetization developments and more details on this year's operating expenses.

TheStreet and RealMoney's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is breaking down the company's earnings report due out after the close, and its call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.