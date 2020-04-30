Live Coverage
Apple Beats on Revenue and Earnings But Shares Fall

Nelson Wang

Apple beat on both revenues and earnings for its March quarter, but shares fell slightly in after-hours trading on Thursday.

For the quarter, Apple reported sales of $58.3 billion and earnings of $2.55 per share, ahead of estimates for $54.78 billion in revenue and $2.29 in EPS. Apple declined to issue guidance for the current quarter, however. 

Apple shares were falling 2% to $289.39 after-hours on Thursday.

RealMoney columnist Chris Versace is analyzing the company's earnings report due out after the close, and its call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

upsized share buy back and dividend increase

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

developing pipeline of most exciting products and services....

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Capital allocation - will invest in the future and return value to shareholders

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Services - grow YoY in the June quarter

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

iPhone and wearables - see a decline QoQ in the June quarter

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

US dollar has appreciated, a headwind to June quarter revenue

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Lack of visibility => no guidance for the quarter but...

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

For the June quarter...

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Turning to the balance sheet --- $193 billion in cash

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Bank of America - purchasing IOS devices for workforce

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Apple pay - contactless payments -

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

IBM, SAP - been able to pivot quickly to allow employees to set up at home

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

With the transition to work remotely - Apple has developed helpful videos to showcase its services

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Active install base for Mac and iPad - new all time high

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

75% of new apple watch buyers during the quarter - new to the product

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Wearables - size of a Fortune 140 company

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Should reach 600 million target before the end of 2020

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

over 515 million paid subscriptions, up more than 35 million QoQ

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Apple Music and Cloud - all time records

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

AppleTV+, AppleNews+, Card and other newer offerings were positive contributors during the quarter.

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

replacement cycle extended during the quarter, but the install base of iPhone reached an all-time high in the quarter; 99% iPhone satisfaction for newer models

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Exited quarter in good supply position for most product lines

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Luca seemed to skip the YoY comps for Net Income... hmmmm wonder why...

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Services GM up QoQ due to mix

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Products gross margin fell due to falling volume leverage and mix - down QoQ

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Services revenue up 17% - new all time record

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Demand basis - reduced iPhone channel inventory more than a year ago

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

$58.3 billion in March quarter revenue up 1% YoY

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Now for Luca....

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Longstanding goal of doubling 2016 Service revenue in 2020 remains on track

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Services strategy is succeeding

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

1st 5 weeks pointed to a record quarter; next 5 weeks as COVID-19 hit China, Apple withdrew guidance even though non-China busienss was tracking expectations; Last three weeks with store closures hitting outside of China, sharp drop in iPhone demand.

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Product busienss - 3 phases of the quarter

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Deploying major iPad orders to schools to keep students going
100,000 to Los Angeles County; 350,000 to New York City school system

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Production back at typical levels toward the end of March

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Apple compensating retail employees despite store closures

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

COVID-19 company donations...

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

WWDC will be an all online event later this quarter (June likely)

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

new daily volume record during the quarter for Facetime and Messages

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Shipping more than 1 million face masks per week

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

All new products well received by consumers and reviewers

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Supplychain partners and logistics - more than 30 millon masks

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Company grew despite the pandemic and team rose to help the community during the pandemic

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Apple always focused on the long-term.

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

COVID-19... Apple been dealing with it since January

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Very good quarter for Apple's online store

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

All time record for services; quarterly record for Wearables

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

And now from Tim Cook....

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

And... Here.... We... Go..

ChrisVersace
ChrisVersace

Okay... we should be underway shortly.....

