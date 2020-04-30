Apple Beats on Revenue and Earnings But Shares Fall

Apple beat on both revenues and earnings for its March quarter, but shares fell slightly in after-hours trading on Thursday.

For the quarter, Apple reported sales of $58.3 billion and earnings of $2.55 per share, ahead of estimates for $54.78 billion in revenue and $2.29 in EPS. Apple declined to issue guidance for the current quarter, however.

Apple shares were falling 2% to $289.39 after-hours on Thursday.

RealMoney columnist Chris Versace is analyzing the company's earnings report due out after the close, and its call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.