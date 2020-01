Apple shares were rising 2.1% after-hours on Tuesday after it beat earnings and revenue expectations for its December quarter. The tech giant reported earnings of $4.99 versus estimates of $4.54, while revenues of $91.8 billion came in ahead of consensus estimates for $88.4 billion.

TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report, and its call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.