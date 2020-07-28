AMD Q2 Earnings Live Blog

AMD shares were surging in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the hot chipmaker beat consensus sales and revenues estimates for Q2, and also posted better-than-expected guidance for Q3 and boosted its expectations for 2020 revenues.

AMD reported revenue of $1.93 billion, ahead of a $1.86 billion consensus, according to FactSet. GAAP EPS of $0.13 beat an $0.11 consensus, while non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beat a $0.16 consensus.

For the third quarter, AMD said it expects revenue of $2.55 billion, plus or minus $100 million, above a $2.3 billion consensus. And it also said it now expects about 32% revenue growth growth in 2020, ahead of its previous guidance of 25% growth, plus or minus 5%.

Shares were rising almost 10% to $74.35 in after-hours trading Tuesday.

TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report, as well as the call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.