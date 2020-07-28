Live Coverage
AMD Q2 Earnings Live Blog

Eric Jhonsa

AMD shares were surging in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the hot chipmaker beat consensus sales and revenues estimates for Q2, and also posted better-than-expected guidance for Q3 and boosted its expectations for 2020 revenues.

AMD reported revenue of $1.93 billion, ahead of a $1.86 billion consensus, according to FactSet. GAAP EPS of $0.13 beat an $0.11 consensus, while non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beat a $0.16 consensus.

For the third quarter, AMD said it expects revenue of $2.55 billion, plus or minus $100 million, above a $2.3 billion consensus. And it also said it now expects about 32% revenue growth growth in 2020, ahead of its previous guidance of 25% growth, plus or minus 5%.

Shares were rising almost 10% to $74.35 in after-hours trading Tuesday.

TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report, as well as the call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

With shares up 10% after hours, AMD's stock is now up 62% on the year. Its market cap stands at $87B.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

In a quote within the earnings release, Lisa Su says that Ryzen and Epyc revenue more than doubled annually in Q2. This follows a Q1 in which Epyc unit shipments more than tripled Y/Y.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

AMD says there are now 50+ notebooks powered by its 7nm Ryzen Mobile 4000 processor line on the market, and that another 30+ will be launching.

The comments come ahead of Intel's pending launch of its second-gen 10nm notebook processor line (Tiger Lake). Intel is hosting an event on Sep. 2 where many expect Tiger Lake to be revealed.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

While Epyc design wins for cloud computing instances sold to third parties naturally get announced, design wins for the internal workloads of Internet/cloud giants only sometimes do.

Last year, when AMD unveiled its Rome Epyc CPUs, Google said it was using Rome for internal workloads, without specifying which ones.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

As usual, AMD highlighted some recent design wins in its slide deck. Among the notable ones: Microsoft is using Epyc to power its Office Online apps, which claim 200M+ monthly users.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

As a reminder, AMD's earnings call starts at 5PM ET. I'll be around to cover.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

AMD is adding to its post-earnings gains: Shares are now up 9.6% after hours to $74.10.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The lion's share of Q2 profits came from the Computing & Graphics segment, which posted operating income of $200M.

Enterprise, Embedded & Semi-Custom op. income was just $33M, though that number should rise in the back half of the year as console processor shipments ramp and Epyc volumes continue rising.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

AMD ended Q2 with $1.78B in cash and $763M in debt.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Operating expenses rose by $113M Y/Y on a GAAP basis to $675M, and by $105M on a non-GAAP basis to $617M.

Higher R&D spend is driving the lion's share of this growth. On a GAAP basis, R&D spend rose 23% Y/Y to $460M.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Nvidia is up 0.9% after hours following AMD's report, and TSMC is up 1.1%. Intel is down 1%.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

AMD reiterates that it's on track to start shipping its Zen 3 Epyc CPU line (Milan) in late 2020.

Zen 3 PC CPUs, RDNA 2 GPUs and the first GPU based on AMD's CDNA data center GPU architecture are also said to be on track to arrive in late 2020.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

PC CPU ASPs were down Q/Q due to a greater mix of notebook CPUs, but up Y/Y. GPU ASPs fell Q/Q and Y/Y due to lower channel sales.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

In its earnings slides, AMD says that it recorded its highest client (PC) CPU revenue in more than 12 years, and that notebook processor sales hit a record.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Correction on the gross margin guidance: AMD expects a Q3 non-GAAP GM of 44%. Full-year GM guidance is at 45%.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

AMD notes its 45% Y/Y Computing & Graphics growth was driven by higher Ryzen CPU sales. The 5% Q/Q drop is attributed to lower GPU sales.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Q2 non-GAAP gross margin was 44%, down from 46% in Q1 and up from 41% a year earlier.

For Q3, AMD is guiding for a non-GAAP GM of 45%.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

AMD is now up 6.7% after hours and making new highs.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The Enterprise, Embedded & Semi-Custom segment, which covers (among other things) server CPU and game console processor sales, posted revenue of $565M (+62% Q/Q and -4% Y/Y), well above a $485M consensus. Looks like Epyc CPU sales were strong during the quarter.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The Computing & Graphics segment, which covers GPU and PC CPU sales, posted Q2 revenue of $1.37B (-5% Q/Q and +45% Y/Y), slightly above a $1.36B consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Shares are up 3.9% after hours to $70.21.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

AMD now expects ~32% 2020 revenue growth. That's above prior guidance for 25% growth, plus or minus 5%.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

For Q3, AMD expects revenue of $2.55B, plus or minus $100M. That's above a $2.31B consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Results are out. Revenue of $1.93B beats a $1.86B consensus. GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats an $0.11 consensus. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats a $0.16 consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

AMD's stock is up 0.8% in after-hours trading right now. But the Q2 report hasn't hit the wires yet. As noted previously, AMD typically reports around 4:15 ET.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

As many readers probably know, AMD and foundry partner TSMC recently shot higher after Intel disclosed in its Q2 report that it's pushing back the launch of its first 7nm PC and server CPUs by 6 months due to 7nm manufacturing yield issues. This could spell a bigger share-gain opportunity for AMD's first 5nm CPUs, which are expected to arrive in 2022.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Shares are down about 2% heading into the close, amid a 1.2% drop for the Nasdaq. They're still up 48% on the year and 100% over the last 12 months.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

AMD typically posts its earnings report around 4:15 PM ET.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

I recently previewed AMD's earnings. Among the things to keep an eye on: Server CPU growth (strong cloud demand is a tailwind right now), PC CPU and GPU sales (benefiting from strong notebook demand and gaming activity), and any earnings call commentary about the game console processor ramp and future products.

AMD Reports Earnings on Tuesday: 5 Key Things to Watch
AMD Reports Earnings on Tuesday: 5 Key Things to Watch

Keep an eye on AMD's outlooks for server CPU and game console processor demand, as well as any commentary about upcoming products.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

AMD usually provides quarterly and full-year sales guidance. For Q3, the revenue consensus is at $2.31B (+28%), and for 2020, it's at $8.4B (+25%).

In April, AMD guided for 25% 2020 revenue growth, plus or minus 5%.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for Q2 revenue of $1.86B (+21% Y/Y), GAAP EPS of $0.11 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.16.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Hi. I'm the tech columnist for TheStreet and RealMoney, and will be live-blogging AMD's Q2 report and call.

Nelson Wang
Nelson Wang

Editor

Welcome to TheStreet's live blog of AMD’s second-quarter earnings report and conference call! Eric Jhonsa, our tech columnist, will be analyzing AMD’s results when they're released after the close, and then breaking down the call with analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET.

