Amazon Q4 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

Eric Jhonsa

Amazon AMZN posted a resounding Q4 beat on Thursday after the close, sending its shares higher more than 10% to $2,058.00 in after-hours trading.

The e-commerce and cloud giant reported revenue of $87.44 billion, ahead of $86.03 billion expected, and GAAP EPS of $6.47 versus expectations of $4.05. First quarter revenue guidance came in from $69 billion to $73 billion, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 billion.

TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report due out after the close, and its call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

I'm taking a short break, but will be back to cover Amazon's earnings call, which starts at 5:30 PM ET.

Shares are currently up 11.9% to $2093.78 after Amazon topped Q4 estimates on the back of strong growth for a number of services businesses, and issued in-line (and possibly conservative) Q1 revenue guidance.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Much like many other U.S. multinationals, Amazon is now seeing reduced forex headwinds.

Forex had just a $120M negative impact on revenue in Q4, after having a $500M impact in Q3. And Amazon's Q1 guidance actually assumes that forex will be a very slight tailwind (5 bps) for revenue growth.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Against that backdrop, a solid revenue/EPS beat for Amazon's seasonally biggest quarter, with strong seller services growth and better-than-feared numbers for AWS, is naturally going over well.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon keeps adding to its gains: It's now up 12.3%. As noted previously, expectations were relatively low for Amazon going into earnings, with its stock trading about $150 below its mid-2018 and mid-2019 highs.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon ended 2019 with $55.1B in cash/marketable securities and $23.4B in long-term debt.

The unearned revenue balance, which covers payments that Amazon has received but not yet recognized as revenue, was up 25% to $8.19B. Annual Prime membership fees account for much of this total.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon's share count (stock outstanding + underlying stock awards) rose by 5M Y/Y to 512M. Unlike many other tech giants, the company doesn't have a buyback program.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Operating income by segment:

North America -16% to $1.9B
International (pressured by large Indian investments) negative $617M vs. negative $642M
AWS +19% to $2.6B

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Total paid unit sales (boosted by the 1-day Prime effort) rose 22% Y/Y, even with Q3 but higher than the growth rates recorded in the prior several quarters.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon ended its seasonally biggest quarter with 798K full-time and part-time employees, up 23% Y/Y.

This follows 22% growth in Q3, and a relatively modest 13% increase for Q2.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon is now up 11.9% after hours to $2092.94, and has made new highs.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

In spite of aggressive spending, Amazon trailing 12-month free cash flow minus lease and financing expenses came in at $12.5B.

That's up from $10.5B at the end of Q3 and $8.4B at the end of 2018.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon also continued investing heavily in capex in Q4.

Direct purchases of property and equipment (driven by warehouse/logistics investments) rose 42% Y/Y to $5.31B. Spending on property and equipment via finance leases (driven by AWS) rose 14% to $4.18B.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Q4's operating expense growth:

Fulfillment +22% to $12.19B
Tech/content +27% to $9.74B
Marketing +26% to $6.17B
G&A +26% to $1.12B

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

This earnings release's Jeff Bezos quote makes a point of talking up Prime adoption.

"We’ve made Prime delivery faster — the number of items delivered to U.S. customers with Prime’s free one-day and same-day delivery more than quadrupled this quarter compared to last year. Members now have free two-hour grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 2,000 U.S. cities and towns. Prime members watched double the hours of original movies and TV shows on Prime Video this quarter compared to last year, and Amazon Originals received a record 88 nominations and 26 wins at major awards shows."

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Shipping expenses (lifted by the Prime 1-day effort and Amazon's large investments in its own delivery operations) rose 43% Y/Y to $12.88B, after growing 46% in Q3 and 36% in Q2.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Strong growth for seller services and other services business gave a boost to Amazon's gross margin, which has been pressured recently by heavy shipping expense growth.

Q4 GM was 38.3%, close to the year-ago period's 38.2% but above a 37.7% consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Q1 sales guidance (possibly conservative) implies 16%-22% growth.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Overall, Amazon's revenue rose 21% Y/Y. That's slower than Q3's 24% growth, but a faster rate than what was seen in the prior 3 quarters.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Subscription services revenue rose 32% to $5.24B, slightly beating a $5.18B consensus.

"Other" revenue, which is dominated by ad sales, rose 41% to $4.78B, beating a $4.62B consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon is holding onto its gains: Shares are up 9.6% after hours.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Online Stores (direct e-commerce) revenue rose 15% Y/Y to $45.66B (slightly below consensus).

Third-party seller services revenue (carries higher margins) rose 30% to $17.45B (well above a $16.58B consensus).

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon also discloses that it now has over 150M paid Prime subscribers. It previously reported having over 100M in April 2018.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

AWS revenue +34% to $9.95B, beating a $9.82B consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

International revenue +14% to $23.81B, beating a $23.45B consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

North American revenue +22% to $53.67B, beating a $52.67B consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon is up 9% after hours to $2038.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Q1 guidance is for revenue of $69B-$73B and op. income of $3B-$4.2B vs. a consensus of $71.63B and $4.04B.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Results are out. Revenue of $87.44B beats an $86.04B consensus. EPS of $6.47 beats a $4.04 consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The Q4 report should be out within a few minutes.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Three months ago, Amazon issued below-consensus Q4 revenue guidance. However, many viewed the guidance as conservative in light of how Amazon's e-commerce growth accelerated in Q3.

As a result, the current Q4 revenue consensus ($86.03B) is near the high end of Amazon's sales guidance range of $80B to $86.5B.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon is heading into today's close up 0.7% to $1871, amid a 0.2% gain for the Nasdaq.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Whereas many other marquee tech companies have surged to new highs in recent weeks, Amazon is trading below its mid-2018 and mid-2019 highs. That might translate into a lower bar for the company to clear for its seasonally biggest quarter.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

I recently previewed Amazon's earnings. Among the things to keep an eye on: E-commerce growth rates (benefiting from the 1-day Prime shipping initiative), AWS growth (35% in Q3, but has slowed a bit in recent quarters), shipping expense growth, subscription and ad revenue, and any comments shares on the call about Amazon's 2020 spending plans.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

For seasonally weaker Q1 (Amazon provides revenue and op. income guidance in its reports), the consensus is for revenue of $71.63B (up 20%) and GAAP op. income of $4.04B.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for Q4 revenue of $86.03B (up 19% Y/Y) and GAAP EPS of $4.04 (down 33% due to aggressive spending).

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Hi. I'm the tech columnist for TheStreet and RealMoney, and will be live-blogging Amazon's Q4 report and call.

Nelson Wang
Nelson Wang

Editor

Welcome to TheStreet's live blog of Amazon's Q4 earnings report and conference call! Eric Jhonsa, our tech columnist, will be analyzing Amazon's results when they're released after the close, and then breaking down the call with analysts at 5:30 p.m.

Eric Jhonsa

by

Eric Jhonsa

by

