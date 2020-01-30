Amazon Q4 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

Amazon AMZN posted a resounding Q4 beat on Thursday after the close, sending its shares higher more than 10% to $2,058.00 in after-hours trading.

The e-commerce and cloud giant reported revenue of $87.44 billion, ahead of $86.03 billion expected, and GAAP EPS of $6.47 versus expectations of $4.05. First quarter revenue guidance came in from $69 billion to $73 billion, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 billion.

TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report due out after the close, and its call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.