Amazon Q3 Earnings Live Blog
Eric Jhonsa
Amazon posted healthy Q3 numbers on Thursday after the close, buoyed by soaring e-commerce activity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
The e-commerce giant earned GAAP EPS of $12.37 compared to a $7.41 consensus, while revenue of $96.15 billion beat a $92.78 billion consensus.
Shares are down 0.9% to $3,182 after-hours.
TheStreet and RealMoney's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report, as well as the call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.