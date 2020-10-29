Live Coverage
Amazon Q3 Earnings Live Blog

Eric Jhonsa

Amazon posted healthy Q3 numbers on Thursday after the close, buoyed by soaring e-commerce activity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The e-commerce giant earned GAAP EPS of $12.37 compared to a $7.41 consensus, while revenue of $96.15 billion beat a $92.78 billion consensus.

Shares are down 0.9% to $3,182 after-hours. 

TheStreet and RealMoney's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report, as well as the call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Here's the webcast link:

Q3 2020 Amazon Earnings Call - 1383401
Q3 2020 Amazon Earnings Call - 1383401
Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Hi, I'm back to cover Amazon's earnings call, which should start in a few minutes.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

I'm taking a short break, but will be back to cover Amazon's earnings call, which starts at 5:30 P.M. ET.

Shares are currently down 1.3% after-hours to $3,170, after Amazon comfortably beat Q3 estimates, issued Q4 revenue guidance that was mostly above consensus and issued below-consensus Q4 operating income guidance while forecasting $4B worth of quarterly COVID-related expenses.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amid higher regulatory scrutiny, Amazon dedicated a lot of space in its earnings release to its recent hiring activity.

Among other things, the company noted it's creating 100K new permanent jobs and 100K seasonal jobs in North America, as well as more than 100K seasonal jobs in India and 10K jobs apiece in the U.K and in Bellevue, WA.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The unearned revenue balance, much of which involves payments from Prime fees and AWS services that Amazon hasn't recognized revenue for yet, stood at $9.25B at quarter's end, up from $7.38B a year earlier.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon ended Q3 with $68.4B in cash/marketable securities and $32.9B in long-term debt.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon is clearly treating the current environment as an opportunity to invest heavily not just to help address near-term demand, but to strengthen the long-term moats provided by Amazon Prime and its warehouse/logistics infrastructure.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Notably, Amazon's direct purchases of property and equipment (driven by warehouse/logistics capex) rose 136% Y/Y to $11.06B, as the company invested heavily in expanding its warehouse and delivery footprint.

Spending on property and equipment via finance leases (driven by AWS capex) fell 1% to $3.57B

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Q3 operating expense growth:

Fulfillment +45% Y/Y to $14.71B
Tech/content +19% to $10.98B
Marketing +14% to $5.43B
G&A (impacted by higher stock comp expenses) +24% to $1.67B

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

As is the case for many other tech companies, forex has gone from being a headwind to a slight tailwind for Amazon, thanks to the dollar's decline against the euro and other currencies.

Q3 sales received a $691M (0.8-point) favorable impact from forex, and Q4 guidance assumes a 0.9-point forex boost for revenue growth.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon's Q3 GAAP gross margin was 40.6%, slightly above a 40.4% consensus and slightly below a year-ago GM of 41%.

Strong seller services/ad revenue growth was a tailwind for GM, while high shipping expense and hiring growth was a headwind.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

On a trailing 12-month basis, Amazon's free cash flow minus lease and financing payments stood at $17.9B at the end of Q3 vs. $19.4B at the end of Q2 and $10.5B at the end of Q3 2019.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

It's also worth noting that the push-out of Prime Day to Q4 acted as a headwind for Q3 growth rates, and will be a tailwind for Q4 growth rates.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon's recent growth rates for various revenue sources, as well as paid units and headcount. As these numbers show, both direct and marketplace e-commerce activity continued inflecting higher in Q3.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon now employs more than 1M people: Headcount (covers both full-time and part-time employees) rose 28% Q/Q and 50% Y/Y to 1,125,300.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Paid unit growth came in at 46% Y/Y, down from Q2's 57% but still well above the year-ago period's 22%.

That growth, along with COVID expenses and Amazon's large last-mile delivery investments, contributed to a 57% increase in shipping costs to $15.06B.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Following a Q2 in which online stores growth nearly matched seller services growth and outpaced "Other" revenue growth, Amazon's e-commerce revenue saw a pronounced mix shift towards seller services and ads in Q3.

Since seller services/ads are higher-margin businesses than direct e-commerce, this mix shift provided a boost to EPS.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Revenue by type:

Online stores (direct e-commerce) +38% Y/Y to $48.35B, beating a $47.12B consensus
Third-party seller services (commissions, fulfillment services, etc.) +55% to $20.44B, beating an $18.61B consensus.
Subscription services (Prime fees, content services, etc.) +33% to $6.57B, beating a $6.28B consensus
"Other" revenue (dominated by ads) + 51% to $5.4B, beating a $4.9B consensus
Physical stores (dominated by Whole Foods) -10% to $3.79B, missing a $3.95B consensus

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon's stock is now down 1% after hours. The Q3 report looks pretty good, but (as has been the case for e-commerce peers reporting this month) pre-earnings expectations were high.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Segment performance:

North America revenue +39% Y/Y to $59.37B, above a $56.76B consensus
International revenue +37% to $25.17B (+33% in constant currency), above a $23.9B consensus
AWS revenue +29% to $11.6B, roughly in-line with consensus

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Revenue rose 37% Y/Y in Q3 (compares with 40% growth in Q2 and 26% growth in Q1). Q4 guidance, which might be conservative given Amazon's recent history, implies 28%-38% growth.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Q4 op. income guidance is at $1B-$4.5B, below a $5.81B consensus. The guidance assumes ~$4B worth of COVID-19-related expenses.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Shares are up 1.8% after hours.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

For Q4, Amazon is guiding for revenue of $112B-$121B, largely above a $112.66B consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Results are out. Revenue of $96.15B beats a $92.78B consensus. GAAP EPS of $12.37 beats a $7.41 consensus.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The Q3 report should be out shortly.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Though up only moderately since the time of its Q2 report, Amazon's stock is up 75% YTD, leaving the company sporting a $1.6T market cap heading into the Q3 report.

Shares have risen 2.1% in Thursday trading to $3,230, amid a 2% Nasdaq gain.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

The FactSet consensus is for Amazon to post Q3 revenue of $92.78B (+33% Y/Y) and GAAP EPS of $7.41 (+75%).

For seasonally big Q4 (Amazon usually shares quarterly revenue and op. income guidance), the consensus is for revenue of $112.66B (+29%) and op. income of $5.81B. It's worth noting here that Amazon has been guiding conservatively in recent quarters.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Hi. I'm the tech columnist for TheStreet and RealMoney, and will be live-blogging Amazon's Q3 report and call.

