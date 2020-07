Amazon AMZN didn't disappoint in its second quarter earnings on Thursday reporting revenue of $88.91 billion, compared to an $81.45 billion consensus, while GAAP EPS of $10.30 crushed a $1.48 consensus.

Shares were up close to 7% in after-hours trading following the report.

TheStreet's tech columnist, Eric Jhonsa, is analyzing the company's earnings report, as well as the call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.