Amazon Q1 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

After coronavirus lockdowns led to a massive surge in online buying, Amazon's AMZN investors will be looking closely to see just how much the e-commerce giant's results were boosted in the first quarter. And among the other things to watch for are seller services and ad revenue, the performance of AWS, Amazon's spending growth and statistics about online grocery sales.

For the first quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting GAAP EPS of $6.23 and Q1 revenue of $73.69 billion -- above the guidance range that Amazon shared in January.

TheStreet and RealMoney tech columnist Eric Jhonsa is analyzing the company's earnings report due out after the close, and its call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.