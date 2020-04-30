Live Coverage
Top Stories
Announcements
Earnings

Amazon Q1 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

Eric Jhonsa

After coronavirus lockdowns led to a massive surge in online buying, Amazon's AMZN investors will be looking closely to see just how much the e-commerce giant's results were boosted in the first quarter. And among the other things to watch for are seller services and ad revenue, the performance of AWS, Amazon's spending growth and statistics about online grocery sales.

For the first quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting GAAP EPS of $6.23 and Q1 revenue of $73.69 billion -- above the guidance range that Amazon shared in January. 

TheStreet and RealMoney tech columnist Eric Jhonsa is analyzing the company's earnings report due out after the close, and its call with analysts that's scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Comments (7)
No. 1-7
Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

I recently previewed Amazon's earnings. Among the things to keep an eye on: Direct e-commerce sales (expected to be up strongly), seller services revenue (seeing both near-term tailwinds and headwinds), AWS numbers, spending growth (expected to be up strongly) and any stats shared about Amazon's booming online grocery operations.

Amazon Reports Earnings on Thursday: 5 Important Things to Watch
Amazon Reports Earnings on Thursday: 5 Important Things to Watch

Along with e-commerce sales figures that are expected to be up strongly, AWS' performance and spending growth are among the things to monitor as Amazon reports.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Amazon is up 3% today heading into its Q1 report, and is now up 32% on the year.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

As was the case for Netflix's subscriber adds last week, informal expectations for Amazon's top-line numbers seem to be above consensus estimates, given how orders have jumped in March and April.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

For Q2 (Amazon usually provides revenue and op. income guidance in its report), the consensus is for revenue of $77.94B and GAAP op. income of $3.8B.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for Q1 revenue of $73.69B (up 23% Y/Y) and GAAP EPS of $6.23.

Eric Jhonsa
Eric Jhonsa

Editor

Hi. I'm the tech columnist for TheStreet and RealMoney, and will be live-blogging Amazon's Q1 report and call.

Nelson Wang
Nelson Wang

Editor

Welcome to TheStreet's live blog of Amazon’s first-quarter earnings report and conference call! Eric Jhonsa, our tech columnist, will be analyzing Amazon’s results when they're released after the close, and then breaking down the call with analysts at 5:30 p.m.

Earnings

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tesla Q1 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

RealMoney's Jim Collins breaks down Tesla's first-quarter earnings report.

Nelson Wang

by

JimCollins

Facebook Q1 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

TheStreet and RealMoney's tech columnist Eric Jhonsa analyzes Facebook's first-quarter earnings report and call with analysts.

Eric Jhonsa

by

Eric Jhonsa

Google Q1 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

TheStreet and RealMoney's Eric Jhonsa breaks down Google's first-quarter earnings report and call with analysts.

Eric Jhonsa

by

Simon92067

Netflix Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa breaks down Netflix's first-quarter earnings report and 'video interview' with company executives.

Eric Jhonsa

by

Eric Jhonsa

Tesla Q4 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

Tesla reports earnings, revenue results. Eric Jhonsa breaks down Tesla's fourth quarter earnings and call with analysts.

Eric Jhonsa

by

Eric Jhonsa

Nvidia Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

TheStreet’s Eric Jhonsa breaks down Nvidia’s January quarter earnings report and call with analysts.

Eric Jhonsa

by

Eric Jhonsa

Google Q4 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

TheStreet’s Eric Jhonsa breaks down Google's fourth-quarter earnings report and call with analysts.

Eric Jhonsa

by

Eric Jhonsa

Apple Earnings Live Updates, Q1 2020

Get live updates of Apple's December quarter earnings report and call with analysts from TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa.

Eric Jhonsa

by

Eric Jhonsa

Amazon Q4 Earnings Live Updates, Revenue Results

TheStreet’s Eric Jhonsa breaks down Amazon’s seasonally strong fourth-quarter earnings report and call with analysts.

Eric Jhonsa

by

McKayJ