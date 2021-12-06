Would You Enter This NFT Lottery to Win a $137,700 Scotch Package?

The collection will include whiskeys from four different decades and an NFT that unlocks a dinner and private distillery visit and tasting.

It seems like every day there’s a new nonfungible token to collect. If you’re into NFTs, but all this flurry of activity has you feeling so overwhelmed that you could use a drink, then you’re in luck.

The Dalmore Whisky is introducing the Dalmore Decades No. 4 Collection, a collaboration with the NFT platform BlockBar.

This set is a one-of-kind item, and prospective buyers can try their luck at acquiring it by entering a lottery on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. EST at BlockBar.com.

The winner of the lottery will be chosen randomly.

But to be eligible to enter the digital lobby and take part in the lottery, the prospective buyer must have purchased one token of the cryptocurrency ethereum and stored it into their MetaMask wallet, which is the blockchain that holds the ethereum tokens.

The winner can also opt to complete the purchase with a regular old credit card instead of ethereum, if they so choose.

The lobby will open 30 minutes before the lottery starts, and the order will be released within 20 seconds.

The price of one token of ethereum fluctuates daily; at last check it sells for $4,209.66, a 0.12% increase.

If the winner of the lottery declines to purchase the whiskey, then another winner will be chosen at random.

The Collection will include whiskeys from four different decades (1979, 1980, 1995, 2000), as well as an NFT that unlocks a dinner and private distillery visit and tasting, amongst other perks.

The whole package costs a smooth $137,700, and BlockBar will guarantee authenticity and ownership verification, and will also offer a storage solution and handling insurance.

This is the first NFT collaboration for the 180-year-old Dalmore brand, while BlockBar has recently been partnering with Scotch brands such as Glenfiddich to get them into the cryptocurrency space.

Even without the added bragging rights that come with NFT ownership, Dalmore's extremely rare, aged whiskeys have become a hot item with collectors.

In 2017, the Dalmore Paterson Collection saw the the most expensive sale of collection of whiskies, to a young Chinese collector for £1m, which is about $1,326,875 in U.S. currency.

That same year, The Dalmore Brilliance 1926 set a record of $250,000 at an auction at Schipol Airport.

Also in 2017, the Dalmore Drew Sinclair 62-Year-Old resold at auction for £91,650 ($121,580.60 in U.S. dollars), more than double its pre-auction estimate.