Would You Drink This Fry-Flavored Vodka From Arby's?

Popular fast food company Arby's is releasing two limited-edition vodkas inspired by its menu: Arby's Curly Fry Vodka and Arby's Crinkle Fry Vodka.

The chain, which is part of the larger Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy's ( (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report), felt that a potato-based liquor was a natural extension of the roast beef sandwich and fry menu for which Arby's is known.

The 80-proof vodkas will be available on Nov. 18 through a website dedicated especially to them.

In keeping with the flavor of the fries, Curly Fry vodka will be distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic while Crinkle Fry Vodka will simply have kosher salt and sugar flavoring. Both bottles will cost $59.99.

"Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take it one step further – by making them 80-proof," Patrick Schwing, Arby's Chief Marketing Office, said in a press statement. "Being a potato-based liquor, this limited-edition vodka is infused with crinkle and curly fry flavor so Arby’s fans can enjoy our menu from bag to bottle."

According to a recent report by Research and Markets, the global fast food industry is poised to grow by $87.27 billion during between 2021 and 2025.

Especially with popular fast food chains, limited edition menu items often cause a stir among fans — last week, Chipotle made waves by announcing that it was testing a new chicken recipe for the first time in the chain's 28-year history.

At last check, Wendy's stock was down 7.94% to $21.21.