Why Is Delete Twitter Trending On Twitter?

One of the biggest trending topics on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report — it's nearly taken over the social media site — is the message "Deleting Twitter."

It urges users to log off for a few days. And Spider-Man fans seem to be the reason why.

On Monday the highly-anticipated new film “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” produced by Sony Group SONY in conjunction with Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report and Marvel Studios, had its official premiere.

That means critics are finally able to publish their reviews, and anyone who saw the film early can also share their thoughts.

Fans of the Spider-Man franchise are understandably a bit nervous about getting spoiled, as there’s lots of rumors about what might happen in the new film. So to head it all off at the pass, Sony Pictures’ official Twitter is asking everyone to behave.

The tweet included a quick video starring cast members Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon asking fans not to ruin the film for their fellow fans, which is amusing, as Holland is notorious for accidentally spoiling the film in interviews.

After that Tweet, #DeleteTwitter started trending, with users either amplifying the call to log off, or engaging in typical Internet tomfoolery.

Marvel fans have good reason to be nervous. After the official premiere for Marvel’s last film, “Eternals,” news very quickly hit the internet about a famous musician making a cameo as a Marvel character.

We’ll follow Sony’s advice and not spoil it, in case you’re waiting for the film to hit Disney+.

There’s also, it seems, plenty to potentially spoil about “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” There’s been whispers for months now that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be reprising their roles as previous versions of the webbed crime fighter for a multiverse team-up, and that Charlie Cox will cameo as the Marvel character Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil.

It can definitely be argued that all of us could use a social media break from time to time, so maybe this is an opportunity to, say, go outside for a while before you watch a nearly two and a half-hour film.

But the good news for fans is that, based on the non-spoilery Tweets, it seems like the new one is going to live up to the hype.