Wendy’s Brings Back a Fan Favorite and Has a Spicy Secret

While fast food competition heats up over new menu items, one is heating it up behind the scenes.

Wendy’s (WEN) has been on the move with updating its menu. It has to bring a level of competition to the table to keep its spot at No. 2 fast-food burger joint behind McDonald’s and now in front of Burger King. It has taken the harder road to get there, but customers are proving it is worth it.

Wendy’s claims it's never-frozen burger patties bring better taste, and customers agree as it works to make its menu full of better-quality food than its main competitors. The frosty is a sweet treat to add to any meal combo and adding vanilla and then strawberry really lit up consumers taste buds. The chocolate frosty has been a mainstay for a while.

Wendy’s recently tested a purple frosty, topped with nerds. Only time will tell if this strange new flavor will make it to the nationwide menu, but it does create curiosity on whether it's a great combination or if it's nasty.

Image source: Katherine Frey/The The Washington Post via Getty

Pretzel Pub Trio Makes its Return

Wendy’s fan favorite is returning the 'gastropub' Pretzel Bacon Pub trio of sandwiches. These are already tried and true for Wendy’s customers. As all three sandwiches serve up a delicious chicken breast with a variety of flavors.

The Classic Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich has a lightly breaded chicken breast, topped with warm beer cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, muenster cheese, fried onions, and honey mustard. The research team at Wendy's went through numerous recipes before getting the beer cheese sauce just right.

The Spicy Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich is the same as the Classic, but the breaded chicken has a spicy blend of peppers and spices mixed into it. The Grilled Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich is the same as the Classic, but the chicken is a little healthier cooked. The chicken is marinated in herbs and then grilled.

The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger also is returning after making its first appearance in 2020. The burger is the same as the Classic Chicken Sandwich, but instead of chicken, customers can choose from a fresh neverfrozen grilled beef patty and whether to make it a single, double or triple burger.

"When you land on a hit like the Pretzel Bacon Pub, the culinary magic lies in bringing items back to the menu, instead of creating a new flavor profile with flavor combinations like beer cheese sauce and honey mustard – the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger creates an elevated cheeseburger experience you’ll want to try again, and again.” John Li, Wendy's vice president of culinary innovation said in a statement.

Baconator Has a Secret and it's Spicy

A secret burger has made its appearance. While not yet on the menu, it's been confirmed that the Blazin' Baconator is here. The burger includes sweet and spicy bacon topped with jalapeno cheese, spicy mayo and still has the same six crispy pieces of Applewood smoked bacon and beef patties. Not to be confused with the already delicious Breakfast Baconator, which is grilled sausage topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, egg, with a Swiss cheese sauce.

Wendy's is bringing all these fan favorites back to consumers who are indulging themselves in the recent addition of the Wendy's French Toast Sticks and the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich. Wendy's has been working to bring a robust and full flavor to its breakfast menu and has rolled out $3 breakfast deal from Oct. 24 to Nov. 20.