Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Jim Cramer's NFT Bid Is a Lesson for Investors
Jim Cramer's NFT Bid Is a Lesson for Investors
Publish date:

Want To Buy The First Wikipedia Entry as an NFT?

Christie’s is auctioning off an NFT that's a piece of internet history to fund a new charitable social media website.
Author:

In further proof that there’s a NFT for everything these days, Christie’s is auctioning off a non-fungible token of the very first Wikipedia entry, according to CNET.

Said edit comes from Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and dates back more than two decades, and includes the text “Hello, World!,” but whoever buys the NFT can edit the work and return it to its original appearance. 

Where is the NFT Sale Money Going?

The sale will go towards WT.Social, Wales’ donation-only, advertising-free attempt to compete with social media platforms such as Twitter or Facebook, which posits itself as a site “Where you – not algorithms – decide what you see” and “Where you actually like spending time.”Where you – not algorithms – decide what you see.  

The auction will also include the strawberry-colored iMac computer that Wales used while working on the crowdsourced, constantly updated information resource, which launched on Jan. 1, 2001 and now has more than 6.4 million articles.

TheStreet Recommends

Lucid Motors Lead
INVESTING
LCIDTSLA

Why Lucid's CEO Thinks He Can Take On Tesla

Disney Lead
LIFESTYLE
NFLXDISCCZ

Report: Streaming Giants Netflix, Disney+ Likely To Weather Mass Cancellations

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Slumps After Chairman and CEO Butler Dies at 61
INVESTING
OLLI

Ollie's Stock Drops as Supply-Chain Issues Hurt Q3 Earnings

3. Ulta Beauty
INVESTING
ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

Make Your End of Year Charitable Contributions Count
Sponsored Story

Charitable Contributions and Your Taxes

DocuSign Launches Payment System, Partnering With Apple, Google, and Others
INVESTING
DOCU

DocuSign Shares Crater on Weaker-Than-Expected Guidance

Moderna vaccine Lead
INVESTING
MRNAPFEBNTX

Moderna Stock Climbs; FDA Seeks Rapid Review of Omicron Vaccines

Health Care Companies Could Be Active Today as Congress Votes
INVESTING
DIDITSLAGOOGL

Stocks Waver as Investors Mull Mixed Jobs Report, Omicron Impact