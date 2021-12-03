Christie’s is auctioning off an NFT that's a piece of internet history to fund a new charitable social media website.

In further proof that there’s a NFT for everything these days, Christie’s is auctioning off a non-fungible token of the very first Wikipedia entry, according to CNET.

Said edit comes from Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and dates back more than two decades, and includes the text “Hello, World!,” but whoever buys the NFT can edit the work and return it to its original appearance.

Where is the NFT Sale Money Going?

The sale will go towards WT.Social, Wales’ donation-only, advertising-free attempt to compete with social media platforms such as Twitter or Facebook, which posits itself as a site “Where you – not algorithms – decide what you see” and “Where you actually like spending time.”Where you – not algorithms – decide what you see.

The auction will also include the strawberry-colored iMac computer that Wales used while working on the crowdsourced, constantly updated information resource, which launched on Jan. 1, 2001 and now has more than 6.4 million articles.