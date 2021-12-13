Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
'Very Well Paid Army Of Publicists': Twitter Reacts To Elon Musk Being Named Person of the Year
'Very Well Paid Army Of Publicists': Twitter Reacts To Elon Musk Being Named Person of the Year

While the announcement was followed by plenty of "congratulations" and champagne bottle emojis, many were less congratulatory.
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty/Shutterstock/TS

While the announcement was followed by plenty of "congratulations" and champagne bottle emojis, many were less congratulatory.

While Time's choice for Person of the Year is never without controversy, Elon Musk is not going down particularly well on Twitter ( (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report).

On Monday, the popular publication announced that it had named the Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) and SpaceX founder is its 2021 Person of the Year. He follows Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020 and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2019.

A tradition since 1927, the choice is meant to highlight a person who "for better or for worse... has done the most to influence the events of the year." Musk was chosen, the Time editors wrote, for pushing the boundaries of electric cars and commercial space exploration.

While the announcement was followed by plenty of "congratulations" and champagne bottle emojis, many were less congratulatory. 

Every year's selection results in criticism people who point out that platforming billionaires and already-powerful people contributes to adulation of money and celebrity.

"Really? Not healthcare workers for 2 years of service during the pandemic?" Twitter @TwitZanne wrote underneath the Time post. "Not teachers for teaching through 2nd year of a pandemic? Not virologists for vaccines that are saving lives?"

Many also pointed at an earlier spat between Musk and the World Food Programme this fall.

After the organization claimed that 2% (roughly $6 billion) of Musk's wealth would solve world hunger entirely, Musk pushed back and asked for how exactly it could do that. When the WFO provided a detailed plan on feeding 40 million people in 43 countries, Musk started demonstratively selling his Tesla shares. 

"The richest person in the world who, rather than using their $270,000,000,000 to solve pressing real-world problems simply … doesn’t," Josh Fergeus, a professor and councillor for an Australian town, wrote on Twitter. 

And finally, some pointed out that picking a figure that is already at the top of the news cycle is a missed opportunity to platform people who may be doing a lot of good without a powerful PR team.

Time has, in the past, selected groups like health care workers fighting against the Ebola virus in 2014 and journalists persecuted for their reporting in 2018.

"Congratulations to Elon Musk's very well paid army of publicists," wrote activist Charlotte Clymer.

