Two Huge Las Vegas Strip Headliners May Never Return

Health issues have recently caused cancellations of some big-time shows in the entertainment capital.

Las Vegas Strip residencies for star performers are as much of an institution as the city's poker tables, slot machines and sports betting bars.

Visitors flock to the city year-round for entertainment, and are generally pleased to spend their hard-earned cash to open their eyes and ears to the acts in town.

Liberace, famously, played the piano for fans tirelessly in Sin City for more than 40 years until his final show in August 1986 at Caesars Palace.

Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack were mainstays in Las Vegas for years beginning in the 1950s. This included gigs regularly featuring stars such as Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop.

Elvis Presley played on stage with Liberace in 1956 and began residencies in the city in the late 1960s, performing more than 600 sold-out shows before his death at 42 years old in 1977.

Las Vegas Strip Residencies are Ongoing

The tradition has stayed alive over the years and continues today.

Long-time Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton has 70 performances booked at the Fabulous Flamingo Hotel for 2023.

Superstar singer Adele resumed her 24-show residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18 after postponing shows that were previously scheduled for earlier in 2022.

In December, residencies include country star Luke Bryan performing at Resorts World Theatre and Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Lambert is also scheduled to return from March 24 to March 30 and from April 1 to April 9.

Also in 2023, scheduled acts include Maroon 5, the B-52s and country star Garth Brooks, who returns to Vegas for a 27-date residency that begins May 18 and will conclude in December 2023.

A Couple of Acts Have Been Forced to Cancel Shows

Unfortunately, two Las Vegas entertainers have recently canceled appearances.

Rock band legend Aerosmith broke off concert dates at the Dolby Live Theater in Park MGM that were scheduled for early December. The band cited a "mystery illness impacting singer Steven Tyler," according to Casino.org.

"We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows," @Aerosmith wrote on Twitter. "On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we'll see you in the new year!"

The band's "Deuces are Wild" Las Vegas residency ran from April 2019 to February 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted it. It played in Boston at Fenway Park to celebrate its 50th anniversary in September 2022 and had returned to Las Vegas that same month, performing through Nov. 29.

Celine Dion, who has performed at Caesars Palace's Colosseum during much of the last two decades, announced in 2021 that she would be delaying a planned residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. It now appears she may not return at all.

Dion has delayed a scheduled European tour because of a rare diagnosis. She said she has a neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome that causes muscle spasms.

"Dion explained that the spasms impact every part of her daily life, and at times, inhibit her vocal cords and ability to sing," according to Casino.org.

"Celine Dion reschedules Spring 2023 shows to 2024, and cancels 8 of her summer 2023 shows," wrote @celinedion on Twitter.