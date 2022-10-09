Top 10 U.S. Airports Feature Putting Greens and Movie Theaters

Now may be a good time for travel. Here are rankings of the top 10 U.S. airports and the top five U.S. resorts.

Now that summer is gone, you may be interested in doing a little travel. The crowds have died down, making for pleasant visits.

For those of you who will be flying, “many airports used the downtime of the last few years to their benefit, speeding up existing improvement projects and rolling out innovations that could transform the entire passenger experience for years to come,” Conde Nast Traveler says.

“They’re constantly upgrading facilities and services, with new amenities ranging from nap pods to high-tech features like way-finders and free, fast Wi-Fi.”

Here are the 10 best U.S. airports, as selected by Conde Nast Traveler readers.

1. Savannah Hilton Head (SAV). It’s small and has a town square-like set-up that makes it feel intimate and inviting.

2. Hartford Bradley International (BDL). The airport has convenient on-site parking and a relaxed atmosphere.

3. Indianapolis International (IND). It was the first U.S. airport to earn LEED certification for an entire campus. And it has some local dining favorites.

4. Rhode Island T.F. Green International (PVD). More than two-thirds of New England’s population lives within a 75-minute drive of the Providence facility.

5. Palm Beach International Airport (PBI). Travelers love its small size. There’s a putting green beyond security and a full-service spa.

6. Tampa International Airport (TPA). It has a new people-mover system with high-tech trains and automated e-gates where fliers scan their own boarding passes.

7. Minneapolis St. Paul (MSP). It has 50 stores with brand-name clothes and shoes. You’ll also find a Prince (the musician) pop-up shop.

8. Long Beach Airport (LGB). It has an art deco terminal and a 20,000-square-foot open air concourse that includes a wine bar.

9. Portland, (Oregon) International (PDX). You can get to the airport via bike paths, and it has a mini movie theatre.

10. Milwaukee Mitchell (MKE). It has a flight museum and is the only U.S. airport that sells used books.

For those of you interested in resorts, here are the five top U.S. entrants in a list of the best 50 global resorts, as selected by Conde Nast Traveler readers.

1. Four Seasons Resort and Residences, Vail, Col. It’s a “towering structure of peaked roofs, floor-to-ceiling windows, and balconies that face the snowy slopes of Vail Mountain.” And the smallest rooms are just under 600 square feet.

2. Viceroy Snowmass, Colorado. “Snowmass is the most expansive of Aspen Snowmass' four mountains, with the most lift-served vertical feet in the U.S. And the Viceroy is the most luxe stay on these slopes,” Conde Nast says.

3. Four Seasons Resort, Palm Beach, Fla. Two oceanfront pools, a large beach, and a restaurant and bar buttressed by Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco are highlights of the resort.

4. Twin Farms, Barnard Vt. It’s an 18th-century farmhouse that once belonged to famed writer Sinclair Lewis. It’s “the perfect spot to get away from the city and relax amid maple and pine trees,” Conde Nast says.

5. La Cantera Resort & Spa, San Antonio. “Built atop one of the highest points in San Antonio, the resort boasts views that truly can't be beat, which is why we recommend booking a room with a balcony,” Conde Nast says.