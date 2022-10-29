Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content.

A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself as a luxury destination for those looking to unwind away from downtown craziness. A typical two-person room goes for $200 a night or even $100 if booked in advance and on a weekday.

But for those looking to go all out, Palms offers a three-room suite that goes for $150,000 a night. They designed it after Jimmy Donaldson, a YouTuber who amassed over 107 million subscribers as MrBeast, reached out to feature it on his "1$ vs. $1,000,000 Hotel Room!" series.

A 24-Hour, $150K Experience

The $1 million in the title does not actually have to mean the property charges seven figures but refers to the upper-end price point of the industry and some of the most extravagant rooms across the country.

The Palms room package connects three separate suites for over 19,000 square feet of space that includes 12 beds, more than 25 televisions, an infinity pool, a gaming pool, a basketball court, a bowling alley and massage rooms with masseuses.

An on-call butler is also available to bring anything that the guest might want but the resort hadn't thought to include. The package also includes a $10,000 dinner for 10 at the Palms steakhouse Scotch 80 Prime.

"MrBeast enjoyed a stay that featured an unforgettable combination of suites, including the Damien Hirst two-story Empathy Suite Sky Villa, the 10,000 square-foot Hardwood Suite, and the Kingpin Suite, named after the infamous movie and showcasing a two-lane bowling alley," the resort said in a press release announcing the new package.

Given the artificially constructed nature of the room, it feels like a bit of a publicity stunt meant to shock viewers with its extravagance. That said, those who have the money to test it out first-hand can already place bookings for between Jan. 8, 2023, and Oct. 8, 2023.

Most Expensive Hotels Are Not the Ones You Think

Designed specifically as an over-the-top outlier, the $150,000 price point is disproportionate to both regular Palms prices and the hotel industry in general. In Las Vegas, hotels located even a little off the Strip generally see a steep drop in prices compared to those on it.

When watch company Chrono24 looked at average nightly rates across the country, it found that the "most expensive" label belonged to the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World--the luxury family resort is designed for travel with large groups and so an average night goes for $1,773.

The Skylofts at MGM Grand is the second most expensive hotel on the list and, with its location on the Strip, is another take on Las Vegas extravagance. An average of $1,457 gives one sleek rooms, floor-to-ceiling glass windows and panoramic views of Las Vegas on a more traditional take on luxury.

The Palms package, meanwhile, is a limited-time promotion. After October 2023, the three suites will be separated and once again used for separate bookings.

"As a guest of this package, all three suites become the ultimate Las Vegas playground all day/all night, all at once," Palms wrote.