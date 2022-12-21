Notorious Las Vegas Venue Becomes Sin City's Latest Implosion

A number of famous casinos have met their end through implosion and that's the fate for one of Vegas's most famous tourist attractions.

Las Vegas regularly attracts huge numbers of tourists eager to enjoy the city's super-sized penchant for visual shows. Visual entertainment in Las Vegas comes in many forms.

These include major entertainment performances such as Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino, which is operated by MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report.

Sin City also features big-time entertainment stars such as singer Adele. Coming up soon in 2023 will be shows by Maroon 5, the B-52s and country stars Luke Bryan and Garth Brooks.

The 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip showcases attractions such as Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Eiffel Tower at Caesars Paris Las Vegas, the faux Statue of Liberty at MGM's New York New York and the majestic fountains in front of Bellagio.

There are plenty of other well-known attractions, to be sure. Professional sports franchises such as the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Nights and the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL play home games in the city.

An Infamous Vegas Strip Club Building Meets its End

High energy gambling, including slot machines, card games, sports betting and other activities attract visitors as well.

On the subject of visual attractions, strip clubs abound in the city, but none appear directly on the section of Las Vegas Boulevard that makes up the Strip.

One notorious such club, the Crazy Horse Too, finally met its end and was imploded on Dec. 18, according to Casino.org.

The building had been around under various owners operating as a strip club since 1978. In the early 2000s, the Crazy Horse Too ran into various legal troubles.

Mob associations with the various club owners were rumored and soon the place encountered reputation problems and decreasing visitors. It was no longer the cash cow it used to be. Other legal issues ensued.

On Feb. 20, 2003, the Crazy Horse Too was raided by federal agents and local police. A federal investigation related to organized crime was underway.

"Actors Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and George Clooney -- a longtime friend of Crazy Horse Too owner Frederick 'Rick' Rizzolo -- were interviewed as part of the investigation," according to a story by Casino.org on Dec. 20.

In 2006 the club closed down. This began a series of closures and reopenings that signaled the beginning of its downfall.

Image source: Palms Casino

Building Implosions in Vegas

Visual entertainment in Vegas, being a driving force for attraction to the city, doesn't fail to include the destruction of the buildings where the action used to occur.

Crowds gather to watch the structures come down. Following is a list of notable imploded buildings, according to Vegas.com.

Stardust

Boardwalk

Bourbon Street

Castaways

Desert Inn

El Rancho

Aladdin

Hacienda

When the Stardust was imploded, for example, on March 13, 2007, it was a moving moment for Sin City.

"The implosion of the Stardust was one of the more emotional for locals and long-time visitors alike," wrote Vegas.com. "Its colorful past, most notably its mob ties, was a major source for the movie 'Casino.' Though there have been a number of significant implosions over the last decade, the Stardust's erasure was the largest since the Sands disappeared into a cloud of dust in 1996."

Many of these sites went on to host even more-famous properties. Aladdin is now the site of Caesars Planet Hollywood property while Desert Inn's location now hosts Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) - Get Free Report two Las Vegas Strip properties.