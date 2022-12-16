Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member

One iconic metal band that skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s plans a Sin City residency sometime in 2024.

Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting.

Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for extended stays.

Liberace, for example, played the piano for enthusiastic fans in Las Vegas for more than 40 years. His final appearance was at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Caesars Palace in 1986.

Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack were mainstays in Las Vegas for years beginning in the 1950s. This included gigs regularly featuring stars such as Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop.

Elvis Presley started residencies in Las Vegas in the late 1960s where he played more than 600 shows before his death at 42 in 1977.

Among today's popular entertainers is long-time Las Vegas act Wayne Newton, who has 70 performances booked at the Fabulous Flamingo Hotel for 2023.

And Singer Adele has a 24-show residency at Caesars Palace that began on Nov. 18.

In December, residencies include country star Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert. In 2023, scheduled acts include Maroon 5, the B-52s, and country star Garth Brooks.

Mötley Crüe to Play in Las Vegas

Legendary rock band Mötley Crüe, in its third residency in the city, will play on the strip sometime in 2024, singer Vince Neil said, according to casino.org.

But the heavy-metal group will be without its founding guitarist Mick Mars, who is retiring because of his battle with Ankylofing Spondylitis, a spinal disease.

The band will feature John 5, whose real name is John Lowery, on guitar as his replacement, Casino.org wrote. Lowery has previously played with David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson, and Rob Zombie.

"While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health," @MotleyCrue said on Twitter. "Mick's sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history."

No official location or list of dates has been given for the performances.

A Couple of Big Acts Forced to Cancel Shows

The Crüe is not the only band associated with Sin City that is dealing with health issues.

Unfortunately, two Las Vegas entertainers have recently had to cancel appearances entirely.

Rock band legend Aerosmith broke off concert dates at the Dolby Live Theater in Park MGM that had been scheduled for early December. The band cited a "mystery illness impacting singer Steven Tyler," according to Casino.org.

"We are so sorry to announce we are canceling these last two Las Vegas Shows," @Aerosmith wrote on Twitter. "On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we'll see you in the new year!"

Celine Dion, who has performed at Caesars Palace's Colosseum during much of the past two decades, said in 2021 that she would be delaying a planned residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. It now appears she may not return at all.

Dion has delayed a scheduled European tour because of a rare diagnosis. She said she has a neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome that causes muscle spasms.

"Dion explained that the spasms impact every part of her daily life, and at times, inhibit her vocal cords and ability to sing," Casino.org wrote.