Las Vegas Strip Adds Unique Hollywood-Style Experience
Las Vegas is largely back in business after dealing with historic health and financial blows during the coronavirus pandemic.
As vaccines became widely distributed throughout 2021, hospitalizations and death rates from the pandemic went down dramatically. Soon, the frustration of being isolated by quarantines and social distancing protocols gave way to the desire to travel again. Sin City was one of the first beneficiaries of this rediscovered aspiration in the United States.
During 2022, Las Vegas has experienced a steady comeback. While a few casinos didn't make it and were closed permanently, most gaming locations did survive and are now up and running. While volume still lags numbers seen before the pandemic, business is largely reported as strong.
This is evident in many ways. For example, efforts to acquire sports franchises for professional baseball and basketball teams are underway. The NCAA Final Four is coming to the city in 2028.
Major entertainment companies such as Caesar's Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Free Report are expressing confidence about the current state of business and forecasts for the future.
A Red Carpet Hollywood Screening Comes to Town
It isn't just sports that Las Vegas is investing in. The nation's entertainment capital will soon host a star-studded screening of the new Paramount Plus series 1923, a prequel to the streaming service's popular Yellowstone show.
Held in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, the Dec. 3 occasion will feature a red carpet event with special appearances by some of the series cast, including Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
In conjunction with the screening, the resort is offering a luxury package for its guests.
"We take pride in creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our guests," said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas, in a press release. "This unique package blends the luxury of Wynn and the glamour of Hollywood to create one unforgettable weekend for fans."
Wynn has hosted a similar event before. In 2021, an earlier Yellowstone prequel, 1883, held its world premiere event at the same location.
The 'Ultimate Fan Experience'
Intended for two people, three available packages will provide access to the 1923 festivities that the resort calls the "ultimate fan experience."
According to the press release, the packages include:
- A two-night stay in a Wynn Salon Suite, with 1,817 square feet of recently re-designed space, offering a retreat-like environment through lavish furniture and artwork -- all of which are unique to Wynn Las Vegas.
- Screening of the first episode of 1923 at Wynn's Encore Theater, with the director and cast of the show. In addition, and prior to the screening, there will be a special opportunity to walk the celebrity red carpet alongside some of 1923's most notable actors and actresses.
- Priority access to the official 1923 after-party. This event is invitation only, with no tickets available to the public for purchase.
- Dinner at SW, Wynn's award-winning steakhouse. Dinner will feature the finest Angus beef from the renowned Four Sixes Ranch, focused on preservation and stewarding the land to accomplish quality beef cattle production for more than 150 years, as well as paired wine selections.
- Gold Buckle tickets to the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the season-ending championship event for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Residing in the first five rows, Gold Buckle seats are considered superior seating for the prestigious rodeo that showcases the best of the best in livestock, barrel racers, cowboys and beyond.
- Premier tickets to see Bobby Bones, charismatic radio and television host, perform his "Comedically Inspirational" standup routine in the Encore Theater on Sunday, Dec. 4.