Las Vegas Strip Adds Unique Hollywood-Style Experience

In the midst of an economic comeback, one Sin City casino hosts a star-studded event for guests and fans.

Las Vegas is largely back in business after dealing with historic health and financial blows during the coronavirus pandemic.

As vaccines became widely distributed throughout 2021, hospitalizations and death rates from the pandemic went down dramatically. Soon, the frustration of being isolated by quarantines and social distancing protocols gave way to the desire to travel again. Sin City was one of the first beneficiaries of this rediscovered aspiration in the United States.

During 2022, Las Vegas has experienced a steady comeback. While a few casinos didn't make it and were closed permanently, most gaming locations did survive and are now up and running. While volume still lags numbers seen before the pandemic, business is largely reported as strong.

This is evident in many ways. For example, efforts to acquire sports franchises for professional baseball and basketball teams are underway. The NCAA Final Four is coming to the city in 2028.

Major entertainment companies such as Caesar's Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Free Report are expressing confidence about the current state of business and forecasts for the future.

A Red Carpet Hollywood Screening Comes to Town

It isn't just sports that Las Vegas is investing in. The nation's entertainment capital will soon host a star-studded screening of the new Paramount Plus series 1923, a prequel to the streaming service's popular Yellowstone show.

Held in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, the Dec. 3 occasion will feature a red carpet event with special appearances by some of the series cast, including Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

In conjunction with the screening, the resort is offering a luxury package for its guests.

"We take pride in creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our guests," said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas, in a press release. "This unique package blends the luxury of Wynn and the glamour of Hollywood to create one unforgettable weekend for fans."

Wynn has hosted a similar event before. In 2021, an earlier Yellowstone prequel, 1883, held its world premiere event at the same location.

The 'Ultimate Fan Experience'

Intended for two people, three available packages will provide access to the 1923 festivities that the resort calls the "ultimate fan experience."

According to the press release, the packages include: