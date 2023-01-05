JetBlue Wants to Capitalize on Southwest's Woes

The airline has one of its biggest sales of the year at a time when people may be afraid to fly its main rival.

As soon as the Halloween candy is put away, every industry in the world starts its holiday sales, offering discounts on pretty much any consumer item you can think of.

But the people who truly live for savings (i.e., the type of people who really clean up on shows like “Extreme Couponing,”) know that the real savings occur in January when stores are trying to unload the stock that didn’t move.

The airline industry doesn’t quite operate on the same principles. While a department store will want to clear out inventory to make room for the impending Spring goods, airlines don’t have that sort of concern. Instead, the airline industry has a bit of a post-holiday slump to deal with.

It’s an understandable lull. After you’ve traveled to see your loved ones over the holidays or indulged in a holiday vacation, are you really eager to get back on a plane again a month later?

But in order to fend off the post-holiday slump and drum up some business, airlines often introduce some of their cheapest fares of the year in January, and experts such as Travel + Leisure have noted that this month is one of the best to nab a ticket.

So if there’s a city or old friend you’ve been meaning to visit, or your holidays were so packed that you didn’t actually have time to relax, JetBlue (JBLU) - Get Free Report has introduced The Big Winter Sale.



A Good Time for a JetBlue Sale

JetBlue usually runs a sale this time of year, but it may sell more tickets than it usually does because of the woes impacting its chief rival, Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report. That airline, which is in the same value, but not the no-frills category had a holiday meltdown that led to it canceling thousands of flights.

That angered many of its passengers, which may lead them to try JetBlue. But, if they want to do so cheaply they have to remember that there are an abundance of cheap flights, but there are also several caveats.

All flights must be booked before midnight on January 11, and all flights must take place between January 17 and March 29 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also, blackout dates may apply on some routes, and some routes may not be available on a given day or in the sale’s window.

Most flights come with the option to add a two-night hotel stay for roughly $200.

How Cheap Are JetBlue's Flights

The exact fares will depend on your location, but here are a number of cheap flights that might gather your attention.