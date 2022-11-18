Jet Blue Has a Huge Sale (But Time Is Running Out)

These days, Black Friday is more of a state of mind.

Traditionally, Black Friday refers to the day right after Thanksgiving, which is always the biggest shopping day of the year, and which sees retailers offer their deepest discounts.

But now Black Friday sales start much sooner, sometimes even around Halloween with some stores. And now many places that aren’t retailers are getting in on the fun, including JetBlue.

The budget airline is known for low fares, and now it’s offering some of its lowest of the year for Black Friday. But you have to book by the end of November 18, which is today, and you have to travel between December 1 of this year and February 15 of next year. But the sale’s blackout dates are December 20 and January 3.

If you can manage to act fast, you can get what the company is calling some of its lowest fares of the year, including flights from New York to Antigua for $134, New York to Austin for $79, and New York to San Francisco for $99.

But it’s not just New York. Other notable low-cost fares include Los Angeles to Boston for $59, Orlando to San Juan for $94, and Chicago to Boston for $59.

Of course, all fares include government taxes and fees, and the exact fare will depend on your location.

There also might be restrictions based on the day you fly, travel windows, and blackout dates based on the route.

While these fares are super cheap keep in mind that for Blue/Blue Basic/Blue Extra, the first checked bag is $35 and the second bag is $45. For Blue Plus, the first checked bag is included and the second bag is $45. For Blue Basic fares, boarding with a carry-on bag is no longer permitted except for Mosaic members.