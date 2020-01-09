Iran Missile May Have Downed Ukraine Jet, Report Says

Initial reports that the Boeing flight was doomed by technical issues are being refuted by numerous government officials.

A Ukrainian flight that crashed in a fireball on the same night that Iran bombed the Al Asad airbase in Iraq that housed U.S. forces was shot down by an anti-aircraft missile system, officials from the Pentagon, Iraqi intelligence and U.S. intelligence told Newsweek.

Flight 757 crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport in Tehran Tuesday after Iran began a targeted bombing campaign against U.S. forces in Iraq. The aircraft is believed to have been struck by a Russian made Tor M1 surface-to-air missile system known as Gauntlet, Newsweek reported.

President Trump was asked Thursday about the news reports and responded by saying, "I have a feeling that something very terrible happened."

Trump also said he doubted the Iran's initial report that the plane went down because of technical issues.

None of the 176 passengers and crew aboard the Boeing (BA) - Get Report 737-800 survived. Iranian officials were quick to say that the plane’s demise was a result of a technical failure, but numerous aviation experts, including Ukraine officials, cast doubt on those findings.

Iran has since released a preliminary report saying that the plane attempted to turn back to the airport shortly after takeoff. Flight 757 disappeared from radar screens at about 8,000 feet.

Ukraine’s National Security & Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov put forward numerous theories about what downed the plane on his Facebook page, including a possible collision with a drone or other flying object; technical issues; and a possible explosion inside the plane as a result of a terrorist act.

Boeing’s stock took a tumble in the aftermath of the crash, the third involving a Boeing plane in under 18 months. However, the stock has since rebounded as the official cause of the crash has been called into question.

Boeing shares jumped more than 2% on the news.

In separate news, Airbus (EADSY) , Boeing’s chief European rival, announced that it will be investing $40 million in its production facility in Alabama in order to increase production of its A320 jet, the chief competitor to Boeing’s beleaguered 737 MAX plane. The company is looking to increase production to seven jets per month from five by 2021.