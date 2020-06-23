EU Considers Barring U.S. Travelers on July 1 Reopening

European officials, concerned about the recent surge in U.S. coronavirus cases, might bar U.S. travelers when the EU reopens July 1.

Officials working on plans to reopen the 27-member European Union on July 1 reportedly are at the moment set to keep out Americans.

The officials are basing their decisions as to who can visit the EU on how well nations are doing in beating back the coronavirus, according to The New York Times.

And in current planning, that means keeping Americans out, according to draft lists viewed by the Times.

The U.S. tops the global death chart for covid-19 far and away. U.S. deaths total 120,000, more than twice that of second-place Brazil at 51,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The European officials are negotiating over two lists of nations from which travelers will be allowed into the EU, The Times reports. China and developing nations, including Uganda, Cuba and Vietnam, are on both lists.

A final decision is anticipated next week ahead of the July 1 reopening, according to the Times. Travelers from everywhere outside the EU have been blocked since mid-March, except for a small amount of essential travel.

As far as the U.S. and Europe go, the shoe is now on the other foot. In March, when the pandemic was raging in Europe, President Donald Trump closed U.S. borders to citizens from most EU countries.

After Europe’s progress repelling the coronavirus scourge, Trump suggested travel restrictions might be eased. But they weren’t.

To some extent, Europe would harm itself by keeping Americans out, as it would lose the revenue that millions of U.S. tourists bring to the Continent every summer.

The U.S. is seeing a surge of coronavirus cases in states that have quickly opened their economies after the national lockdown in April. Florida, for example, on Monday passed the 100,000 mark for people infected.