Disney Park Brings Back an Exclusive Offer for Diehard Fans

Guests of a Disney theme park can experience a part of the park that very few visitors have seen.

Disney (DIS) theme parks, which originally were priced so middle and lower income families could buy tickets to visit the parks, have been increasing prices each year, making it harder for the average family to visit.

When Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., originally opened in 1955, the admission price was only $1, which would be $11.05 adjusted for inflation to today's value, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI Inflation Calculator. That adjusted cost would be less than a ticket to many movie theaters today.

The Disneyland Resort, which includes both the original Disneyland park and California Adventure, on Oct. 11 raised its highest admission price for high-demand dates at the park to $179, though visitors can secure a ticket for $104 on a low-demand date.

The lowest price ticket to enter Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios or Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Fla., is $109 on a low-demand date, while guests will pay $164 for a high-demand date.

For those who have plenty of money to spend on a trip to Disneyland, in addition to getting a reservation and paying the $104 to $179 for admission per person, a guest and nine of their friends can book a Disneyland VIP Tour starting at $3,500 for a minimum seven hours and maximum 10 hours at the park.

Disneyland

That would be Disneyland's ultimate guided tour for guests. The theme park previously had a shorter, less expensive behind-the-scenes guided tour, Walk in Walt's Footsteps Tour, that lasted three hours for a more reasonable price of $124 per person.

Walk in Walt's Footsteps had tours per day for 24 guests per tour and it covered a guided tour with earpiece to hear the guide. The tour commenced through Main Street, Fantasyland, Frontierland, New Orleans Square, on the Disneyland Railroad to Tomorrowland and back to Main Street.

The tour ended with a 15-minute tour of Walt Disney's apartment above the Main Street Fire Station and lunch in the Tour Gardens. Walk in Walt's Footsteps was discontinued in January 2020 just before the park was to close for the covid pandemic.

A visit to Walt Disney's legendary apartment above Main Street is an exclusive, limited experience that not many people have had the opportunity to enjoy. Removing that tour from the public since before the covid pandemic deprived many people of that rare opportunity to see a part of Walt Disney's life.

Walt's Main Street Story Arrives

But on Oct. 6, that opportunity to experience a behind-the-scenes look at a part of Walt Disney's life that many are not aware of returned to Disneyland with the new Walt's Main Street Story Tour.

This new 90-minute walking tour is offered twice a day, once in the morning and once in the afternoon, on regular operating days at Disneyland for $160 per person. Regular park reservations and admission are required in addition to the tour ticket.

The tour includes a guided tour of Main Street U.S.A. with ear piece, a visit to Walt Disney's apartment above the Main Street Firehouse and a snack provided at the end. Photos are not allowed in the apartment, but Disney provides a photographer who will take photos that are included as part of the tour and available on the Disneyland app.

Reservations for the tour, which are very limited, may be made 60 days in advance on the Disneyland website or app, but same-day bookings can be made 20 minutes before a tour if available. Guests under 14 must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older and guests must check in 15 minutes before their tour time.