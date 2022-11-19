Disneyland, Disney World No Longer Selling Popular Offer

Walt Disney resorts and theme parks are regarded as the top vacation spots for people everywhere, but the theme parks are still working to get back into a normal routine after being closed for the Covid Pandemic.

Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report has had taken two steps forward and then one step back, as Disney Shanghai recently restricted its occupancy as covid positive cases started to rise in China, once again. The park had previously been closed this year from March 21 to June 29.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., was previously closed for over 400 days during the initial breakout of covid. Disney has worked tirelessly to reopen and built its capacity back to its pre-pandemic days. Disney fans everywhere have needed to take extra precautions when making their travel plans to the iconic travel destinations worldwide.

While most everything has reopened, the attractions and parks may not be operating at full capacity, with some of it planned others not. It's important to note that much of the closing are on Disney’s website, so it's always a good idea to check the site before making travel plans and of course the day of your travel plans to see what if anything has changed.

Disney Bringing Back Popular Passes… Just Kidding

The Disneyland Resort brought back Magic Key Passes in November after sales of the passes were suspended in May. Magic Key Passes launched in August 2021 when they replaced Disneyland’s Annual Passport program.

This past week has been a rough one for those looking to purchase entertainment tickets and passes. The Ticketmaster-Taylor Swift debacle led to Ticketmaster stopping the sale of the superstar's new tour tickets. Both Disney and Ticketmaster grossly underestimated the launch of their passes and tickets. While Ticketmaster denied millions of people the chance to purchase tickets to the new Taylor Swift Eras Tour, Disney pulled the option for new purchases of the Magic Key Passes shortly after launching the new sale.

The Magic Key Passes sale did not last long as the sale opened on Nov. 16 and then the Believe Key closed its sales on Nov. 17, followed by the Enchant Key and the Inspire Key. Disney wanted to preserve the experience for current Magic Key holders allowing current holders, up to 30 days to renew their passes before expiration.

Key Specifics

The Imagine Key is only available for Southern California residents for $449. The Enchant Key is available for $699 and the Believe Key is $1,099. The Inspire Key is $1,599. Each Magic Key has specific perks.

The Imagine Key is the least expensive of the Magic Keys but is only available to residents of zip codes between 90000 and 93599. The Imagine Key offers 25% off regular theme park parking in the Toy Story Parking Area. Imagine Key holders can also receive up to 10% off select merchandise and dining. Passholders can only use the Imagine Key for up to two theme park reservations at one time. The Imagine Key is still subject to availability for specific days of the year and has blackout dates. Imagine Key holders also get 20% off Disney Genie+ service on reservation days.

The Enchant Key is available to all, unlike the Imagine Key. The Enchant Key can be used by up to four people at one time and offers 25% off regular theme park parking in the Toy Story Parking Area. The Enchant Key also offers discounts of 20% off Genie+ services during days of park admission and 10% off select merchandise and dining. This Magic Key is still subject to a reservation-based admission system and blackout dates.

The Believe Key is a big step up from the Enchant Key, as it allows for up to six theme park reservations at one time. It offers 50% off parking at the Toy Story Parking Lot, Mickey & Friends parking and the Pixar Pals Parking structure. The Believe Key offers 20% Disney Genie+ services on park admission dates. It still offers the discount up to 10% on select merchandise and dining. It includes the Disney Photo Pass downloads.

The Inspire Key offers everything as the Believe Key but instead of only discounts up to 10% on select merchandise and dining, it offers up to 20% on select merchandise and up to 15% on dining. It includes standard parking at Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area. The Inspire Key is still subject to admission reservations and blackout dates.

All Magic Key Passes are still available for renewal but no longer available for new purchasers. Disney has not said when Magic Key Passes will be back on sale.