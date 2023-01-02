Disney Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes

If Disney food is something you look forward to, the Mouse House has some exciting things in store for 2023.

While most people planning a trip to Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).

If you haven't visited a Disney park in a while, it's worth knowing when you go in that there are more craft-inspired dishes than ever before, all with that special Disney touch. If you like to post photos of your food on social media, the resort will be heaven for you.

That said, in order to keep Disney foodies delighted, Disney always has new plans brewing within its culinary world. With several new restaurants slated to open in 2023 as well as a slew of new foods and drinks, those visiting the park in the coming year will have a lot to look forward to.

Disney Parks

New Disney Restaurants for 2023

The first of the big changes coming to Disney can be found at the BoardWalk's lobby area in the form of Carousel Coffee, an eatery dedicated to delightfully fancy drinks and baked goods -- and it's open now, with business hours of 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. each day.

Just a few of the drinks you will be able to order at Carousel include a Dark Cherry Mocha Frozen Blended Coffee, a Cinnamon Bun Frozen Blended Coffee, and Pomegranate Green Tea Lemonade, as well as the classic Nitro Cold Brew Coffee for those who prefer a slightly less indulgent option.

As for foods, Disney has announced a Crunchy Raspberry Danish, a Vintage Mickey & Minnie Sugar Cookie, Banana Bread, Blueberry and Chocolate Muffins, and a New Jersey Crumb Cake.

Speaking of sweets, another addition is coming as well. The Cake Bake Shop, founded by baker Gwendolyn Rogers, will open its latest location at the BoardWalk in 2023. From indulgent cakes to classic cookies, this well-loved dessert spot ought to be a perfect fit at Disney.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ, which will be at the front of Toy Story Land within Disney World's Hollywood Studios, is also on schedule to open in Spring 2023 after several delays. Disney has not announced a specific date yet but it should be forthcoming in the next few months.

New Disney Dining Experiences for 2023

If you're seeking a truly memorable Japanese dinner, Epcot's high-end restaurant Takumi-Tei (located inside the Japan pavilion) is adding two omakase experiences in 2023.

The first is called Kiku and will feature Japanese A5 wagyu steak, lobster tempura, seasonal sashimi, and strawberry yuzu sorbet. This option is $250 (gratuity not included), but there's also a $150 tier for plant-based eaters called Haus. Omakase will be served Thursday to Monday between 5 and 7:30 pm, but you can't make a reservation -- at least, not for now.

Fantasmic! came back from its long pandemic hiatus last year, and now those who want a book a dining package while they see the show can do so as well. Five restaurants can be booked, including the '50s Prime Time Cafe, Hollywood & Vine, Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano, the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant, and the Hollywood Brown Derby.