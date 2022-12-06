Carnival Cruise Lines Shares Another Special Dining Room Change
Recently, Carnival Cruise announced the details of its plans for the holidays, which include special activities on all 24 of the ships in Carnival's fleet.
Activities on deck will include caroling, ugly sweater parties and a special tree lighting ceremony before each embarkment, all scored by classic holiday music.
Additionally, all Carnival (CCL) - Get Free Report cruises will host non-denominational Christmas and Hanukah services on board, with prayer, hymns, and fellowship on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Hanukah services start on December 18 and continue through every night of Hanukah, and will include traditional food, songs, and prayer to commemorate the occasion.
Dinner Is Served
Recently, John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador, released details of Carnival’s upcoming holiday menu.
And now, Heald has taken to Facebook “share with you the special menu that the chef has prepared for New Year’s Day.”
Here’s what cruisers who are looking forward to ringing in the New Year can expect to feast on. Do note that an 18% service charge will automatically be added to your order, and a surcharge of $5.00 for third entree or more applies.
Also, a $23 fee applies to each entrée from the steakhouse.
APPETIZERS
- Shrimp Cocktail with American cocktail sauce
- Tuna Poke with wakame, soba, sesame, chilies, edamame
- Carpaccio, Figs and Mozzarella with salt baked beets, butternut squash, parsnip, multi grain cracker
- Shrimp Carbonara Flatbread, with Jalisco style shrimp, smoked beef, queso blanco
- Bouillabaisse with baguette crouton
- Sopa De Queso with cheese soup with queso fresco, cheddar, yukon gold and tomatoes
- Cheesesteak Egg Roll with melted cheese, roasted tomato salsa
SALAD
- Watermelon & radish
- Persian cucumber and mint salad
- Shaved iceberg & arugula
- Roasted tomato & pepper gorgonzola vinaigrette
- Caesar salad with house-made dressing, shaved parmesan
VEGETARIAN
- Pappardelle butternut squash, portobello ragu.
- Pine Nuts, pecorino roasted & dressed petite eggplant
- Stir fried barley with peas nizami kofte, dakhani saag dahi ke kebab, kashmiri pulao
ENTRÉES
- Meat Thyme Butter Cooked Barramundi with charred poblano, cabbage chili pickle
- Parmesan & Peppercorn Crusted Chicken with sautéed corn, lemon & mint, pan drippings
- Grilled Jumbo Shrimp with olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic and lemon
- Braised Lamb Shank with Moroccan style with preserved lemons and Parmesan polenta
- Broiled Salmon with mushroom walnut ragu, celery oil and fennel sauce
- Pan Fried Ribeye Steak with spiced rubbed, roasted carrot, chimichurri sauce
- Apricot Glazed Pork Ribs with fried potatoes, honey chipotle sauce, pickled cabbage salad
STEAKHOUSE SELECTIONS
- Surf & Turf with lobster tail & grilled filet mignon
- Broiled filet mignon with 9 oz. premium aged beef
- New York strip loin steak with 14-ox. of the favorite cut for steak lovers
- Grilled Lamb Chops, double Cut, lamb Au Jus
Sauces:
• chimichurri
• béarnaise
• peppercorn sauce
Don’t Forget Dessert
What would a luxury cruise be without dessert?Here’s what’s on tap.
- Melting Chocolate Cake
- Danillaice Cream
- Cherry Pie
- Stracciatella Ice Cream
- Chocolate Turret Lavender Brulée Heart, Pink Champagne Coulis
- Nutty Hazelnut Crisp