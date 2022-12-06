Carnival Cruise Lines Shares Another Special Dining Room Change

In the mood to ring in the New Year at sea with braised lamb shanks?

Recently, Carnival Cruise announced the details of its plans for the holidays, which include special activities on all 24 of the ships in Carnival's fleet.

Activities on deck will include caroling, ugly sweater parties and a special tree lighting ceremony before each embarkment, all scored by classic holiday music.

Additionally, all Carnival (CCL) - Get Free Report cruises will host non-denominational Christmas and Hanukah services on board, with prayer, hymns, and fellowship on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Hanukah services start on December 18 and continue through every night of Hanukah, and will include traditional food, songs, and prayer to commemorate the occasion.

Dinner Is Served

Recently, John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador, released details of Carnival’s upcoming holiday menu.

And now, Heald has taken to Facebook “share with you the special menu that the chef has prepared for New Year’s Day.”

Here’s what cruisers who are looking forward to ringing in the New Year can expect to feast on. Do note that an 18% service charge will automatically be added to your order, and a surcharge of $5.00 for third entree or more applies.

Also, a $23 fee applies to each entrée from the steakhouse.

APPETIZERS

Shrimp Cocktail with American cocktail sauce

Tuna Poke with wakame, soba, sesame, chilies, edamame

Carpaccio, Figs and Mozzarella with salt baked beets, butternut squash, parsnip, multi grain cracker

Shrimp Carbonara Flatbread, with Jalisco style shrimp, smoked beef, queso blanco

Bouillabaisse with baguette crouton

Sopa De Queso with cheese soup with queso fresco, cheddar, yukon gold and tomatoes

Cheesesteak Egg Roll with melted cheese, roasted tomato salsa

SALAD

Watermelon & radish

Persian cucumber and mint salad

Shaved iceberg & arugula

Roasted tomato & pepper gorgonzola vinaigrette

Caesar salad with house-made dressing, shaved parmesan

VEGETARIAN

Pappardelle butternut squash, portobello ragu.

Pine Nuts, pecorino roasted & dressed petite eggplant

Stir fried barley with peas nizami kofte, dakhani saag dahi ke kebab, kashmiri pulao

ENTRÉES

Meat Thyme Butter Cooked Barramundi with charred poblano, cabbage chili pickle

Parmesan & Peppercorn Crusted Chicken with sautéed corn, lemon & mint, pan drippings

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp with olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic and lemon

Braised Lamb Shank with Moroccan style with preserved lemons and Parmesan polenta

Broiled Salmon with mushroom walnut ragu, celery oil and fennel sauce

Pan Fried Ribeye Steak with spiced rubbed, roasted carrot, chimichurri sauce

Apricot Glazed Pork Ribs with fried potatoes, honey chipotle sauce, pickled cabbage salad

STEAKHOUSE SELECTIONS

Surf & Turf with lobster tail & grilled filet mignon

Broiled filet mignon with 9 oz. premium aged beef

New York strip loin steak with 14-ox. of the favorite cut for steak lovers

Grilled Lamb Chops, double Cut, lamb Au Jus

Sauces:

• chimichurri

• béarnaise

• peppercorn sauce

Shutterstock

Don’t Forget Dessert

What would a luxury cruise be without dessert?Here’s what’s on tap.

Melting Chocolate Cake

Danillaice Cream

Cherry Pie

Stracciatella Ice Cream

Chocolate Turret Lavender Brulée Heart, Pink Champagne Coulis