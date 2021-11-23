Bill Gates Reveals His Favorite Books Of 2021

Bill Gates is a busy guy, what with being one of the world’s richest men and running his own charity organization and all.

But no matter how packed his schedule can be, the Microsoft ( (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report) co-founder is here to remind all of us that we can always find time to do more reading.

Over at his personal blog, Gates revealed his favorite books that he read this year, and mused that after favoring non-fiction for a while, he’s recently also found himself drawn back to the sort of science fiction “I would’ve loved as a kid.”

Here’s what he found himself enjoying, in case you’re looking for something to read on a flight anytime soon.

A Thousand Brains: A New Theory of Intelligence, by Jeff Hawkins

“If you’re interested in learning more about what it might take to create a true AI, this book offers a fascinating theory.”

The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race, by Walter Isaacson

“Isaacson does a good job highlighting the most important ethical questions around gene editing.”

Klara and the Sun, by Kazuo Ishiguro

“This book made me think about what life with super intelligent robots might look like — and whether we’ll treat these kinds of machines as pieces of technology or as something more.”

Hamnet, by Maggie O’Farrell

“If you’re a Shakespeare fan, you’ll love this moving novel about how his personal life might’ve influenced the writing of one of his most famous plays.”

Project Hail Mary, by Andy Weir

"It’s a fun read, and I finished the whole thing in one weekend.”