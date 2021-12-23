Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Why Elon Musk Is Tweeting About the Biden Administration
Why Elon Musk Is Tweeting About the Biden Administration
Publish date:

Taco Bell Will Bring Chicken Wings To The Menu In 2022

The crispy wings coasted in queso seasoning will be available for a week starting. from Jan. 6.
Author:

It's not a taco or a burrito but it's still joining the menu: Yum! Brands' (YUMTaco Bell is bringing crispy chicken wings to select U.S. restaurants in 2022.

Coated in queso seasoning and accompanied by spicy ranch dipping sauce, the limited-edition menu item will be available for $5.99 on Jan. 6 for the duration of a week.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain has been on a push to expand its menu offering by testing different items. Along with the wings, Taco Bell is adding the Beefy Melt Burrito, the Fiesta Veggie Burrito and the Cheddar Chalupa with meat or plant-based protein fillings on Jan. 23.

"Taco Bell is no stranger to taking a familiar favorite and putting a unique spin on it (nacho fries, anyone?!) and wings are the latest creation from the test kitchen masterminds," the company said in its announcement. 

TheStreet Recommends

For reasons unspecified by the company, the wings will only be available after 2 p.m.

But while Taco Bell has spent the last year experimenting with new menu options, there were also some victims. The beloved Mexican Pizza was removed from the menu in September 2020 and, while the company has not yet officially announced it, media reports of its potential return have gained traction.

The parent company of chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut, Yum! Brands has seen its stock grow by more than 27% to $134.63 year-over-year — many devoted fans of certain chains often track menus with precision and stir up an online hype whenever new options are announced.

Officials Say Hong Kong's New Government Health Insurance Scheme On The Right Track, But Observers Unsure
HEALTH

Which Health Coverage Gives Patients The Worst Bills?

Wall Street Stock Market Christmas
JIM CRAMER
PFENCLHDAL

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/22: Visa, Disney, Chipotle, Boeing

Cut Losses, Take a Tax Loss by Selling Your Money-Losing Stocks
INVESTING

Take Advantage of Two Things That Happen Every December

Darkened photo of buildings on Wall Street with text overlay that reads "What Are Earnings per Share?"
E

What Are Earnings per Share? Definition, Examples & Limitations

This Is How Much Money Each Actor That Has Played Spider-Man Has Raked In
INVESTING
AMCCNKSNE

Matrix, Sing 2, and Spider-Man Mean a Merry Christmas for AMC, Cinemark

Is Coach Interested in Buying Burberry?
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZNBBYM

Best End-of-Year Sales To Shop Now – Best Buy, Macy’s and More

Pfizer covid pill Lead
STOCKS
SPX

Stocks Close Higher on Pfizer Covid-19 Treatment Approval, Economic News

From VR to Food: How Dave & Busters Is Targeting Millennials
INVESTING
XPOWWDVICI

Jefferies Likes Small-Caps, Such as Callaway, Dave & Buster's for January