The crispy wings coasted in queso seasoning will be available for a week starting. from Jan. 6.

It's not a taco or a burrito but it's still joining the menu: Yum! Brands' (YUM) Taco Bell is bringing crispy chicken wings to select U.S. restaurants in 2022.

Coated in queso seasoning and accompanied by spicy ranch dipping sauce, the limited-edition menu item will be available for $5.99 on Jan. 6 for the duration of a week.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain has been on a push to expand its menu offering by testing different items. Along with the wings, Taco Bell is adding the Beefy Melt Burrito, the Fiesta Veggie Burrito and the Cheddar Chalupa with meat or plant-based protein fillings on Jan. 23.

"Taco Bell is no stranger to taking a familiar favorite and putting a unique spin on it (nacho fries, anyone?!) and wings are the latest creation from the test kitchen masterminds," the company said in its announcement.

For reasons unspecified by the company, the wings will only be available after 2 p.m.

But while Taco Bell has spent the last year experimenting with new menu options, there were also some victims. The beloved Mexican Pizza was removed from the menu in September 2020 and, while the company has not yet officially announced it, media reports of its potential return have gained traction.

The parent company of chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut, Yum! Brands has seen its stock grow by more than 27% to $134.63 year-over-year — many devoted fans of certain chains often track menus with precision and stir up an online hype whenever new options are announced.