Subscribe To Tacos? Taco Bell Launches $10 Monthly Offer

The next fast food restaurant to wade into the subscription space is Taco Bell — the Irvine, Calif.-based Tex-Mex chain launched its $10 monthly taco subscription.

Available only on the Taco Bell's mobile app, the offer known as the Taco Lover’s Pass lets owners order one of the chain's seven popular tacos a day over the course of a month. The choices include Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

"Tacos are in our DNA, and we’re thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover’s Pass," Taco Bell's Chief Digital Officer Zipporah Allen said in a press statement. "It’s a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points."

Expanding Online Presence

The initiative is part of Taco Bell's, which is owned by Yum!Brands (YUM), larger effort to grow its online presence — throughout 2021, the chain has tried to move more customers to mobile orders by offering app-exclusive deals and early chances to try new products like the Quesalupa and Naked Chicken Chalupa. To use the offer, those who have the pass choose the taco they want on the app and then pick it up at a U.S. restaurant of their choice.

The launch of the Taco Lovers Pass comes after a trial period in Tucson, Arizona last September — Taco Bell found that 20 percent of users renewed the pass for a second month while the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme was the most frequently-selected taco.

Food Subscriptions Growing More Popular

In the last few years, numerous food chains have started experimenting with monthly subscriptions — Olive Garden was the first to launch a nine-week, $100 pass for unlimited bowls of pasts in 2019. Panera ( (PNRA) ), Burger King ( (RBI) ) and Dunkin' ( (DNKN) - Get Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Report) have all since launched coffee memberships although the latter two later scrapped theirs.

Earlier this week, Sweetgreen ( (SG) - Get Sweetgreen, Inc. Class A Report) launched a subscription service that gives members $3 off every daily purchase of $9.99 or more for $10 a month.