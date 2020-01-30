Which Companies Are Buying Super Bowl Ads in 2020?

The Super Bowl is a worldwide event, and tries to feature something for everyone. For actual football fans, the chance to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense face off against Richard Sherman and the 49ers defense this year is an exciting one. Those who aren't invested in football may be there for the Jennifer Lopez and Shakira halftime show. And others may be in it for the commercials.

Every year, major corporations spend millions upon millions to produce and air a commercial for the Super Bowl. They get major actors to appear in their ads in an attempt to build buzz and get positive publicity.

So who will be advertising during the unusually long Super Bowl commercial breaks?

Companies With Advertisements in Super Bowl LIV

Here is who we know of so far, from returning companies to some first-timers.

Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report , as one of the largest and most multifaceted companies in the world, will have multiple ads during the Super Bowl to advertise different products.

One ad they have been teasing features real-life celebrity married couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi wondering what life was like before Amazon released its line of Alexa products.

Amazon will also be advertising an upcoming Amazon Studios series "Hunters," starring Al Pacino and produced by Jordan Peele, which will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Audi

Audi, the Volkswagen (VWAGY) brand of luxury cars, will once again have an ad during the Super Bowl. Audi will be using this opportunity to launch their "Vorsprung durch Technik​" marketing campaign. The slogan translates from German to "progress through technology" in English.

Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico has been advertising during the Super Bowl for several years in a row now, and they will return for 2020. The commercial will depict a fictional Avocados From Mexico shopping network, and will star '80s icon Molly Ringwald.

Budweiser

Multiple Budweiser products from Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) - Get Report will be advertised during Super Bowl LIV. Budweiser will be airing an ad titled "Typical American," directed by Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow, made to highlight acts of kindness and humanity from everyday American citizens.

Anheuser-Busch InBev will also be advertising Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer, their new line of spiked seltzers that have already seen frequent advertising during NFL games.

Cheetos

Frito-Lay's Cheetos will be getting a commercial in the Super Bowl for the first time in over a decade. Their ad features '90s rapper MC Hammer and references his 1990 hit song "U Can't Touch This."

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Co. (COKE) - Get Report is confirmed to be airing an ad during the Super Bowl; what is not yet known is what actual Coke product will be featured in the commercial.

Discover

Discover (DFS) - Get Report will be airing 30 seconds worth of commercials in the Super Bowl, broken up into two 15 minute ads. Not much is known about these ads beyond that they involve a "Yes" and "No" dynamic.

Doritos

Doritos are no stranger to Super Bowl ads, and this year's commercial has gotten some of the most pre-Super Bowl buzz of any so far. The ad will feature actor Sam Elliott saying the lyrics to 2019 No. 1 hit song "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X.

Facebook

Facebook (FB) - Get Report will be airing its first-ever Super Bowl commercial this year. The commercial, which is designed to promote the Facebook Groups feature on their site, will star Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock.

Google

Google (GOOGL) - Get Report has already released the advertisement that will be airing during the Super Bowl. Focusing on its Google Assistant product, the commercial depicts its product helping an elderly man recall memories of his beloved late wife.

Hard Rock International

Hard Rock International is another corporation that hired a major film director for their Super Bowl ad; their first-ever Super Bowl commercial will be directed by Michael Bay and takes place in the recently opened Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. that's shaped like a guitar.

Heinz

Heinz will be airing a bit of a high-concept commercial come Super Bowl LIV. The ad will be telling four separate stories simultaneously in split screen, and will be directed by Roman Coppola, son of "The Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola.

Hyundai

Hyundai has a particularly star-studded commercial prepared for the Super Bowl this year. Advertising their smart-parking capabilities, the ad is referred to as "Smaht Pahk." Boston-based celebrities John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, Chris Evans and retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz all appear.

Hyundai is also showing a commercial for Genesis, its line of luxury vehicles, starring A-list couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Kia

Kia will be making their usual appearance in Super Bowl ads with a message-focused commercial this year. Their ad will focus on youth homelessness, and Kia will donate $1,000 to charities Covenant House, Positive Tomorrows and StandUp For Kids for every yard gained during the Super Bowl.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars is airing a Super Bowl ad for the first time in the company's history. The 30 second ad will advertise Little Caesars' delivery venture with Doordash and stars "The Office" actor Rainn Wilson.

Michelob Ultra

Anheuser-Busch will also be airing advertisements for Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Pure Gold. The Michelob Ultra ad will be a star-studded commercial with Jimmy Fallon, John Cena, Usain Bolt, Kerri Walsh Jennings and more. The Michelob Ultra Pure Gold ad, meanwhile, advertises the six-pack of the product as a portion of sales will go to farmers looking to transition their farmland to organic.

Microsoft

The Super Bowl commercial for Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report will actually focus on someone who will be on the sidelines for Super Bowl LIV: Katie Sowers, an offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco who is making history as the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.

Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew will be showcasing their MTN DEW Zero Sugar product for the Super Bowl. The ad will be a play on the iconic Stanley Kubrick film "The Shining," and will include appearances from stars like Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross.

New York Life

Life insurance company New York Life will be airing its first Super Bowl ad in decades. The commercial, part of its "Love Takes Action" campaign, focuses on particularly selfless acts of love.

NFL

The National Football League will be airing a commercial focusing on police brutality and shootings against black men in honor of their Inspire Change program. The NFL will also be airing a different commercial that, as so many have throughout the year, celebrates its 100th season.

Olay

Olay has an all-women commercial airing during the Super Bowl as part of a #MAKESPACEFORWOMEN campaign. Included in this commercial are retired astronaut Nicole Stott, Busy Phillips, Taraji P. Henson and Lilly Singh.

Pepsi

In addition to the various brands we've already mentioned that are owned by PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report, the actual Pepsi product Pepsi Zero Sugar will get a commercial as well. This ad will feature Grammy nominated artist H.E.R. and hip-hop legend Missy Elliott.

Planters

You may have heard about this one. Planters teased an ad that showed their long-time mascot Mr. Peanut dying to save his friends' lives and announced that part of their Super Bowl ad would feature his funeral, a move that was met mostly with confusion and bewilderment. However, it was announced that Planters would be pausing this campaign in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death.

Pop-Tarts

Pop-Tarts will have an ad in the Super Bowl for the first time, and they're using the opportunity to promote a brand new pretzel flavor. The 30-second commercial will feature Jonathan Van Ness from Netflix's "Queer Eye."

Porsche

For the first time since 1997, Porsche will be advertised in the Super Bowl. The advertisement, which features racing Porsche models in a car chase, is a campaign to promote Porsche's Taycan, the brand's first all-electric vehicle.

Pringles

Pringles, for its Super Bowl ad, will be partnering with Adult Swim's monster hit show "Rick & Morty" to advertise stacking different flavored chips together to create flavor combinations. Pringles will also be rolling out a new Pickle Rick flavor in stores in tandem with the ad.

Quicken Loans

To advertise their product during Super Bowl LIV, Quicken Loans will be using Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. Momoa will be seen in various comfortable home situations throughout the 60-second ad.

Reese's Take 5

Hershey Co. will make its debut into Super Bowl advertising with a commercial for the Reese's Take 5 Bar. The ad will have literal interpretations of idioms like "living under a rock" and "head in the sand" to explain people who have never heard of the candy bar.

Sabra

Sabra Hummus is another brand airing its first-ever Super Bowl ad this year. The commercial will have no shortage of celebrity cameos: rapper T-Pain, former "Rupaul's Drag Race" contestants Miz Cracker and Kim Chi and Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo of "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Saucony

Footwear company Saucony will also be showcasing its first Super Bowl ad in the company's history. The ad will be to promote the company's upcoming line of shoes, their first-ever fully biodegradable shoe.

Secret Deodorant

Secret deodorant debuted an ad during "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that will air again during Super Bowl LIV. In the ad, a football team wins on a game-winning field goal before it is revealed that both the kicker and holder are women: U.S. soccer stars Carli Lloyd and Crystal Dunn, respectively.

SodaStream

Another PepsiCo product, SodaStream is airing its first Super Bowl commercial in several years. Like others, this ad will have a major celebrity appearance: Bill Nye.

Snickers

Snickers will have a Super Bowl ad to celebrate their own milestone: the 10-year anniversary of their "You're Not You When You're Hungry" ad campaign.

Squarespace

Squarespace's commercial in Super Bowl LIV will focus on Winona Ryder as she visits her hometown of Winona, Minnesota and creates a website for it.

Tide

Though the contents of the ad have yet to be confirmed, Tide will indeed be airing an ad during the Super Bowl this year.

Toyota

Toyota (TM) - Get Report is another brand that has become a mainstay in Super Bowl ads. Airing one for the third consecutive year, Toyota will be using their time this year to advertise their Highlander SUV as a focal point of their latest campaign.

TurboTax

TurboTax's ad for the Super Bowl will be a continuation of their "All People Are Tax People" campaign that started earlier this year to help people prepare to do their own taxes.

Turkish Airlines

The Super Bowl commercial for Turkish Airlines will be directed by, of all people, "Alien" director Ridley Scott. The ad will make reference to Apollo 11 landing on the moon 51 years ago.

Verizon

Verizon (VZ) - Get Report will be airing a Super Bowl ad once again, and like last year it will showcase first responders using Verizon. It will also be heavily advertising Verizon's new 5G capabilities.

WeatherTech

WeatherTech will once again be advertising during the Super Bowl, but this ad will not focus as much on the company. Instead, it will focus on Scout, the dog of WeatherTech's CEO who was diagnosed with cancer. The commercial urges viewers to donate to the University of Wisconsin-Madison's School of Veterinary Medicine.