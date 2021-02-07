Watch the Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2021

The Super Bowl is here and even if you're not planning to watch the game, there are still plenty of reasons to be excited about Sunday's series of events. I'm most excited about the food and can't wait to eat some chicken wings, jalapeño poppers, buffalo chicken dip and more. I'm also excited to watch all of the commercials.

Companies are rethinking how they're doing Super Bowl ads in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Most companies are donating the money they would typically spend on advertising to support organizations working to fight the pandemic.

The companies that did move forward with Super Bowl ads will have to wait to see if their investments were worth it. But if they're looking for an immediate judgment from a highly unqualified arbiter, they've come to the right place.

Here are the best (and some of the worst) 2020 Super Bowl commercials and whether consumers are more likely to buy or sell the products advertised in them.

Uber Eats "Wayne's World" - BUY

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprised their famous Saturday Night Live characters to talk about the "very large bowl" of a game that is happening Sunday. Uber Eats (UBER) - Get Report recently purchased Drizly to expand into delivering alcohol.

Cramer believes this might be an opportunity to buy Uber.

Tide "Jason Alexander Hoodie" - BUY

We move from two stars from the '90s to one of the stars from the number one television show during the decade, Seinfeld. Jason Alexander's most famous role is George Costanza from the show.

If you haven't watched the entire Seinfeld series multiple times like yours truly, you may not pick up on the song the commercial is set to. George's answering machine still plays in my head. "Believe it or not, George isn't at home, please leave a message at the beep. I must be out, or I'd pick up the phone. Where could I be? Believe it or not, I'm not home."

Cheetos 'It Wasn't Me' - SELL

I love Shaggy "It wasn't me," I love Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and I love Cheetos. I didn't love this commercial. It was disjointed and didn't flow at all.

Michelob Ultra- 'Happy' - SELL

A bunch of star athletes enjoying Michelob Ultras to A Tribe Call Quest isn't going to be a memorable commercial. I will not be trading any of my Sloop Brewing beers for a Michelob Ultra after watching this commercial either.

Doritos 3D 'Flat Matthew' - SELL

Wasn't there a reason why Doritos discontinued its 3D chips? Now back to the commercial. I enjoyed the concept and understood what they were going for. Maybe the commercial would have better if it was another actor not named Matthew McConaughey.

Bud Light 'Legends' - BUY

The commercial is a play on the Avengers Endgame movie. If you haven't seen it and this commercial is spoiling the movie, that's your own fault. Bud Light brings back all its 'Legends' from past commercials to save the day.

Frito-Lay 'Twas the Night Before Super Bowl' - BUY

If you put the Manning brothers in a commercial together with Marshawn Lynch narrating, I am going to really enjoy that commercial. The commercial was funny and fit the theme of the day. This is a great commercial.

As new commercials come in, TheStreet will update this story with a buy or sell judgment.