What Is Tony Romo's Net Worth

When he played in the NFL, Tony Romo may have been one of the most polarizing figures in football. Half the time people saw the quarterback as a choke artist who couldn't win the big game, and the other half they saw him as their only chance and the only thing holding his team together.

Tony Romo retired without ever winning or even making it to the Super Bowl for the Cowboys. But after a long career as the face of a franchise, he quickly found a new role in the public eye as an NFL announcer for CBS and even more quickly became one of the most popular commentators.

It's been quite the career for Romo. With everything he has accomplished in so many facets of the NFL, how much is he worth?

Tony Romo's Net Worth

Quite a bit, if Celebrity Net Worth is to be believed. His long career in the NFL and his work on national television has his net worth at an estimated $70 million. It's not in the realm of the superstar of his era, Tom Brady, but is near that of another of his peers, Drew Brees.

Not bad for a quarterback who didn't even get drafted.

Tony Romo's Career: How Much Did He Make in Football?

Combining all of his contracts over the years, Spotrac claims that Tony Romo made over $127 million in the 14 seasons he wore the Dallas Cowboys uniform. Yet before his stardom, he was not a particularly highly regarded prospect coming out of Eastern Illinois University - despite some fantastic college stats. In the 2003 NFL Draft he was not picked, but he impressed a number of Cowboys coaches, including future Saints head coach Sean Payton, and they signed him after the draft.

His first three years were spent as back-up to starting veteran quarterbacks like Vinny Testaverde and Drew Bledsoe, but the Cowboys saw him as their future. After his first two-year contract expired, they signed him to another one despite still being the back-up. 2006, his 4th year, was the first in which he saw significant playing time. After Bledsoe got injured, Romo took over as starter and would not relinquish the job.

He got the 2006 Cowboys team to the playoffs, but saw the beginning of a reputation unfold; in their playoff game against the Seahawks, Dallas was set up to kick a go-ahead field goal with a minute left but Romo, acting as placekicker, messed up the snap and was tackled. The Cowboys lost.

Still, Romo established himself as the starter for Dallas, and soon one of the top starters in football. The 2007 Cowboys team led the NFC with a 13-3 record, and Romo in particular impressed enough that in October, midway through the season, he received a hefty contract extension: 6 years, $67.5 million. But it was another disappointing end in the playoffs, when in their first game they lost to the eventual champions, the New York Giants.

Romo had another good season in 2008, but the Cowboys regressed. In the final game, with the season on the line, the Cowboys were demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles 44-6, and Romo had a particularly bad game. After three straight disappointing losses to end seasons, Romo's reputation as someone who couldn't get the team to the Super Bowl grew.

But in 2009 he took a major step toward ridding himself of that reputation: winning his first playoff game. A better year had the Cowboys at 11-5, winning the NFC East and getting revenge on the Eagles in the first round by defeating them 34-14. They lost their next game to the Vikings, but Romo had conquered his playoff demon.

The next four years the Cowboys failed to make the playoffs in several brutal scenarios. 2010 was ruined for the Cowboys when Romo broke his clavicle halfway through the season. But 2011-13 were particularly brutal. In each season, Romo put up good-to-great stats and each season all the Cowboys had to do was win the last game of the season to make the playoffs. Each time they failed to do so - and all against different rivals of their own division: New York in 2011, Washington in 2012 and Philadelphia in 2013. He played poorly in the Washington game, but Romo was besieged by injury against New York and Philadelphia, making it difficult to help his team effectively. Prior to that 2013 season, Romo signed another six-year contract - this time worth about $108 million.

2014 was perhaps the best of Romo's career. Throwing for 34 touchdowns to just 9 interceptions, the Cowboys were 12-4 and made the playoffs once again. Romo won his second-ever playoff game, beating the Lions 24-20 before falling to the Green Bay Packers in the next week. Still, Romo played well in both games, further eroding his reputation as a choker.

But 2015 spelled disaster for Dallas. A now-aging Romo broke a collarbone midway through the season and missed significant time. Without Romo, the Cowboys fell apart and went from 12-4 to 4-12 the next year.

Romo hoped to make an effective comeback for the 2016 season, but because of a preseason injury he was unable to start the season, and the Cowboys instead started their new rookie quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott impressed in his rookie year, and as Romo did to Bledsoe, kept the starting job.

Tony Romo as Announcer: His New Career

There was talk after the 2016 season whether Tony Romo had a future with another team, since it was clear it would not be with the Cowboys.

But it wasn't for another team. Instead, in April 2017 he announced his retirement and immediately took the next step in his career. CBS Sports hired him as their newest color analyst to work in the booth with Jim Nantz for NFL games. Romo may have been new to the word of broadcasting, but made an immediate impact. Critics the whole season were effusive in their praise of Romo's articulate ability to analyze, break down and even predict football plays.

Tony Romo's Endorsements and Commercials

Romo had a great career as the starting quarterback of one of the most-watched football teams in the nation and quickly became one of the NFL's most notable public faces - remember when he dated Jessica Simpson and it was all anyone talked about? And they blamed her when he lost in the playoffs? It was weird. Point being, Tony Romo was a fixture on American televisions, and it didn't take long for brands to capitalize on that.

Football fans likely remember some of Romo's famous ad campaigns. He was one of several NFL players that DirecTV hired to promote their NFL Sunday Ticket. He has also had endorsement deals with Pizza Hut, Under Armour (UAA) and most recently Corona. Even when he's just announcing in the NFL as opposed to actually being one of its star players, Romo still finds himself the centerpiece of beer commercials. That's popularity.