Tiger Woods Injured in Los Angeles County Rollover Car Crash

Tiger Woods was injured in Los Angeles County on Tuesday after the golf champion's vehicle rolled over and he had to be freed from the wreckage with the "jaws of life" rescue device.

His agent, Mark Steinberg, said Woods suffered “multiple” leg injuries, according to Golf Digest.

“He is currently in surgery,” Steinberg said, “and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that the one-vehicle accident occurred at around 7:12 a.m. Woods was the vehicle's sole occupant.

“The vehicle sustained major damage,” the department said. “The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods.”

After firefighters and paramedics removed Woods from the vehicle, he was transported to a local hospital to treat his injuries, the agency said.

Woods, 45, was in California for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GolfTV after serving as host for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational over the weekend.

Woods last competed alongside his son at the PNC Championship, which finished on Dec. 20 in Orlando.

Woods in December underwent the fifth back surgery of his career, a microdiscectomy. He'd undergone that operation three previous times, once in 2014 and twice in 2015. He also had a more serious spinal fusion in April 2017.

In 2009, Woods crashed his car outside his home in Florida, and in 2017, he was arrested after police found him passed out behind the wheel of his car.

At that time, Woods said he had taken prescription medication before the accident and didn't realize the effect the meds would have on him, according to TMZ.

Woods made his professional debut in 1996 and has subsequently accumulated 82 PGA Tour victories, tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in history. His 15 major championships are second all-time behind Jack Nicklaus's 18.