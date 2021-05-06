The Athletic Ends Merger Talks with Axios: Report

The Athletic, a sports news web site, has halted merger talks with Axios, according to a published report Thursday.

The Athletic still seeks a deal to grow its subscriber, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing knowledgeable sources.

The Athletic executives think The New York Times is a leading candidate for a merger tie-up, the sources said.

They figure that The Times could benefit from The Athletic's 1 million paying subscribers, given that Times digital-news subscription growth has slowed since Donald Trump departed the White House in January.

The Athletic costs $7.99 a month and competes against free services including ESPN.com and FoxSports.com.

The Athletic was valued at $475 million in its last funding round of January 2020, according to PitchBook, The Journal reported.

The Athletic enjoyed about $80 million of revenue in 2020, according to one of The Journal sources. It has 600 employees.

